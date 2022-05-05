All section
Caste discrimination
Tourist Craft Village To Be Set Up In Haridwar For Boosting Local Artisans Work

Image Credits: Wikipedia, Outlook

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

'Tourist Craft Village' To Be Set Up In Haridwar For Boosting Local Artisans' Work

Yukta Baid

Writer: Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

Uttarakhand,  5 May 2022 11:32 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Yukta Baid

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student of Journalism at SIMC Pune, passionate about exploring and reporting different beats with an objective view. Keen interest in, but not limited to, lifestyle and culture. I hold a triple major in English, Psychology, and Journalism. It's always easier to find stories over a cup of coffee.

See article by Yukta Baid

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday, announced that a tourist craft village would be set up in the district soon and that it would become a huge tourist attraction. Goyal, who is on a two-day visit to the district, said that the village would have shops and artisans selling local, handmade products.

Union Minister Piyush Goyal, on Wednesday, announced that a Tourist Craft Village would be set up in the district soon and that it would become a huge tourist attraction. Goyal, who is on a two-day visit to the district, said that the Village would have shops and artisans selling local, handmade products.

The land for the upcoming project would be finalized and demarcated soon. This project comes as a bid by the government to give a boost to the local artisans, their work, and their income. With a potentially mixed footfall of international and domestic tourists, the artisans and artists would have the liberty to showcase and sell their products and artworks, as reported by The Times Of India.

Boost To Local Craftsmen

A Craft Village would strengthen the financial health of local artisans, with them having a place to display their products. As a tourist attraction, the Craft Village would also encourage people to extend their stay, and this would result in a progressive and successful economic cycle for the district. The products that a tourist might find in the village are things that Haridwar is known for, like the beautiful wood and brass handicrafts, Pashmina shawls, woollen products, and products made from local fibres like Ringaal, Raambaan, and Jute.

Indigenous products and handmade goods are a huge selling point, and the authenticity would also attract more foreigners to lesser travelled places like Uttarakhand. Similar Craft Villages already exist in districts of Kerala, Rajasthan, Gujarat, Odisha, Goa and some other states. Seeing the success of their increased tourism, good implementation is all Haridwar's Craft Village needs to benefit the work and finances of the locals.

Huge Potential for Haridwar

The minister also mentioned that Haridwar has been shortlisted as one of the most aspirational districts in the country and that it has enormous potential to show progress with its economy. Haridwar has shown progress in other areas like education, health, inclusivity, and agriculture. With instructions to put up details of projects like these, there would also be accountability and indirect and direct publicity for the state.

Authorities have also been instructed to hold regular District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (DISHA) meetings so that feedback can be taken from representatives of the public, and to ensure the development takes place within the stipulated deadlines.

Also Read: This Entrepreneur Brings Indian Handicrafts To Forefront, Provides Employment To Over 400 Artisans

Writer : Yukta Baid
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Yukta Baid
Haridwar 
Craft Village 
Local Artisans 
Tourism 

