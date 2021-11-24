All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tougher Anti-Ragging Rules In Medical Colleges

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Tougher Anti-Ragging Rules In Medical Colleges

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

India,  24 Nov 2021 1:10 PM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Among other things, the new guidelines has expanded the definition of ragging and recommended derecognition of a medical institution and reduction in admission capacity for failure to curb ragging incidents.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

To curb ragging incidents in medical institutes, the National Medical Commission (NMC) has released anti-ragging guidelines. Among other things, the new guidelines have expanded the definition of ragging and recommended the derecognition of a medical institution and reduction in admission capacity for failure to curb ragging incidents.

What Is It?

Psychological pressure, financial extortion or forceful expenditure, derogatory emails or any abuse on the grounds of religion, caste, colour, race, nationality, place of birth or sexual orientation of a fresher in a medical college will now come under ragging, reported Economic Times.

The regulations have been notified 12 years after the defunct Medical Council of India notified similar regulations for the country's medical institutions. The new regulations are more in sync with the current medical education system.

Every Centre To Have Anti-Ragging Squads

Under the new guidelines, every medical institution will appoint anti-ragging squads and committees. Every medical student and her guardian will give separate undertakings (on forms specified) at the time of admission that the student will not involve in ragging.

Further, freshers will be allotted faculty members as "mentors" who will handhold them through the first year and guide them, especially in case of an incident of ragging. Failure to curb such incidents can cause NMC can take actions, including derecognition of the institution, reduction of admission capacity or any exemplary punishment.

The medical college can take punitive action like withholding scholarship, suspension or rustication of an errant student, expulsion from the medical college and consequent debarring from admission to any other institution for a specified period, imposition of a fine between Rs 25,000 and Rs 1 lakh and cancellation of admission.

Also Read: Odisha: Gajapati Maharaj Lays Foundation Stone Of Puri Heritage Corridor Project Worth Rs 331 Cr

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
National Medical Commission 
Ragging 
Guidelines 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X