"Tough Reforms Difficult In India, We Are Too Much Of A Democracy": NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant

NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Tuesday said that tough reforms in India are difficult as "we are too much of a democracy".

Kant's remark came while he was responding to a question at Swarajya Magazine's online event, 'The Road to Atmanirbhar Bharat'.

Answering a question on whether the COVID-19 pandemic presents an opportunity for India to take the lead in manufacturing, Kant said, "So tough reforms are very difficult in the Indian context, we are too much of a democracy."

He said that for the first time, the government has shown the courage and the determination to carry out very hard-headed reforms in mining, coal, labour, agriculture. "You needed a huge amount of political determination and administrative will to carry out these reforms which are being done," Kant added.



The remark has come amid the ongoing tussle between the government and the farmers over the three farm laws. Kant advocated that the legislations don't disturb the minimum support system and mandis, reported The Indian Express.

Both Kant and Swarajya Magazine later clarified that he was speaking about the Merchandise Exports from India Scheme and in context of the manufacturing sector and not on the political system in India.