All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Toronto Becomes First In Canada To Recognise Caste Discrimination In Schools

Image Credits: Unsplash, Wikipedia

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Toronto Becomes First In Canada To Recognise Caste Discrimination In Schools

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Writer: Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Others/World,  10 March 2023 12:07 PM GMT  | Updated 10 March 2023 12:08 PM GMTcheck update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Laxmi Mohan Kumar

Digital Journalist

She is an aspiring journalist in the process of learning and unlearning many things. Always up for discussions on everything from popular culture to politics.

See article by Laxmi Mohan Kumar

In a move to empower communities and provide students with a safer environment to study, Toronto District School Board trustee Yalini Rajakulasingam moved votes to recognise caste discrimination, seen prevalently among the area's South Asian diaspora.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Addressing the caste bias that goes beyond borders, Toronto has become the first school board in Canada to recognise caste discrimination. Sixteen trustees of the Toronto District School Board voted in favour of the motion introduced by board trustee Yalini Rajakulasingam, while five voted against it. Based on the majority vote, they have asked a provincial human rights body to help create an effective framework to address the issue of casteism in the city's schools.

The Toronto district board brings to the table an issue that has been prevalently seen among the area's South Asian diaspora, particularly the Indian communities. The decision comes weeks after Seattle city council outlawed caste discrimination and became the first US city to address caste discrimination. Casteism is one among the world's oldest forms of social stratification, and is commonly seen among communities in India.

Talking about the stratification system, Rajakulasingam said, "This motion is not about division, it is about creating healing and empowering communities and providing them safer schools that students deserve." To ensure a safer space, she roped in for a partnership between the human rights commission of Ontario, Canada's most populous province, and Toronto's school board.

Caste Bias Continues In Society

According to a report by India Today, the caste system dates back thousands of years in the country and has enabled many privileges to upper castes while repressing lower castes. Casteism has often made headlines for the brutal crimes and violence committed against communities in the lower rungs of the caste system. Despite being outlawed more than 70 years ago, the caste bias continues to exist in all realms of life.

Unfortunately this discrimination continues to be consciously or subconsciously practiced by communities abroad as well. There has been many reported cases of caste bias, especially from the US and Canada, where Indians have migrated to in large numbers. As the debate over caste discrimination continues, many look forward to the Toronto school board's decision to rightly address prevalence of casteism in the system.

Also Read: Indian American Council Member In Seattle Campaigns For Anti-Caste Discrimination Law

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Laxmi Mohan Kumar
Toronto District School Board 
Canada 
Caste Discrimination 
Casteism 
South Asian community 
Toronto schools 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X