This Family Reunites Every Year At Their 288-Yr-Old Goa Mansion To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

This Family Reunites Every Year At Their 288-Yr-Old Goa Mansion To Celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi

Goa,  1 Sep 2022 6:28 AM GMT

The Sanvordekar Wada is spread over 4,000 square metres and has 80-odd rooms, four courtyards and four wells. In 2014, the Wada had also featured in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singham Returns'.

The ten-day-long festivities for Ganesh Chaturthi started in Goa on Wednesday (August 31), with households installing Lord Ganesha idols at home. The festival marks a time for a family reunion for many who have migrated outside of their native places.

Sanvordekar Wada, a 288-year-old mansion built in 1734 in South Goa's Sanvordem village, is a buzz with activity as more than 250 members of the Sanvordekar family have come together every year to celebrate the festival. Such family reunions are a striking feature of the celebration in the coastal state.

Reuniting Every Year At 288-Year-Old Mansion

The Wada or mansion is spread over 4,000 square metres and has 80-odd rooms, four courtyards and four wells. The extended clan members are spread across India, and the eleventh generation has now reunited to celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi under one roof. Not just this, in 2014, the Wada had also featured in Ajay Devgn starrer 'Singham Returns'.

Ganesh Chaturthi marks a time for a family reunion for many who have migrated outside of their native places. One of them, Wing Commander Vishwanath Sanvordekar, gave his services in the Indian Air Force and was a decorated war hero. He passed away in a plane crash some thirty years ago.

Another from the joint family, Sagar Sanvordekar, a retired professional who resided in Mumbai, said he and his family visit the Wada every Ganesh Chaturthi and that each family has its own room in the building, reported NDTV.

Contribution Towards Maintenance Fund

Another from the clan Pranav Sanvordekar claims that this is one of the oldest joint families in India. He said the youngest generation is the eleventh one since the mansion was constructed and those who participate in the festivities are from the seventh to the eleventh generation.

Sanvordekar added that the family ensures that they contribute to maintaining the colossal structure and has been doing so for the last 300 years. He said Wada's heritage features had been preserved despite being costly.

