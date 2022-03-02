TMC Decimates Opposition In West Bengal Municipal Polls, Mamata Banerjee Thanks 'Ma-Mati-Manush' For Victory

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) won a landslide victory in the recently concluded West Bengal municipal election, winning 103 of the 108 municipalities. Party supremo and Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee congratulated the party on its spectacular victory and thanked 'Ma-Mati-Manush' for giving TMC another overwhelming mandate.

Taking to Twitter, Mamata wrote: "Heart-felt gratitude to Ma-Mati-Manush for according yet another overwhelming mandate to us. Congratulations to the winning candidates of All India Trinamool Congress in the Municipal Elections."

"Let victory enhance our responsibility and dedication. Let triumph impart humility. Let us together work for peace, prosperity and development of the state. Jai Bangla!" she concluded.

Let victory enhance our responsibility and dedication. Let triumph impart humility. Let us together work for peace, prosperity and development of the state.

Jai Bangla!(2/2) — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) March 2, 2022

The Left Front Celebrates Victory Too



The Left Front won in Taherpur Municipality in the Nadia district. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which emerged as the main Opposition party in West Bengal after winning 77 Assembly seats last year, was unable to open an account. The Congress, too, did not gain a single seat. Surprisingly, the newly formed Humro Party was elected Mayor of Darjeeling, reported The New Indian Express.

TMC Wins Several Municipalities

In 27 municipalities, the TMC has reduced the opposition's vote total to zero, securing all wards.

At least four municipalities are hung, with no party securing a clear majority: Beldanga in Murshidabad, Jhalda in Purulia, Champdani in Hooghly, and Egra in Purba Medinipur district. In these civic bodies, independents hold the key to board formation.

Widespread violence, rigging, and clashes with police were reported from various parts of West Bengal, from north to south, in one of the state's most extensive electoral exercises since the assembly elections last year.

Violence Flared Up In West Bengal During Polls

Violence flared like wildfire in the various parts of West Bengal, including in both north and south of Bengal and in of the state's most extensive electoral exercises since the assembly elections last year. Conflicts with West Bengal police were even witnessed.

The BJP dubbed the election process a "mockery of democracy" and called for a 12-hour shutdown to protest the violence on Monday. The TMC dismissed the allegations as baseless, claiming that opposition parties are looking for excuses to avoid defeat.

Also Read: West Bengal Govt Starts Open-Air Classroom 'Paray Shikshalaya' For Students