Caste discrimination
J&K: Three Soldiers Killed, Two Terrorists Gunned Down In Suicide Attack At Rajouri Army Base

Image Credit: Wikipedia (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

J&K: Three Soldiers Killed, Two Terrorists Gunned Down In Suicide Attack At Rajouri Army Base

Jammu and Kashmir,  11 Aug 2022 8:14 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

According to the Indian Army, the terrorists were trying to sneak into a post at Pargal near Rajouri in the dark when alert army troops caught the terrorists and engaged in a gunfight with them.

Three jawans were martyred, while two terrorists were gunned down in a suicide terrorist attack bid at an army base camp operating in the Darhal area of Rajouri in Jammu Kashmir. The incident took place when a Jaish-e-Mohammed fidayeen squad tried to infiltrate into the army base camp during the wee hours on August 11. The jawans are being treated at an army hospital in the area.

Infiltration By Terrorists

According to the officials, the terrorist was trying to infiltrate the army camp at around 3:30 am at Parghal in Rajouri's Darhal area. Although the attempt was foiled following an exchange of fire, three army personnel lost their lives. A jawan on guard duty challenged the infiltrators, leading to a fierce gunfight broke out between the forces and the terrorists.

The forces in the encounter gunned down both fidayeen terrorists. While five army personnel got injured, three succumbed to their injuries, reports the Hindustan times. The operation is over, but the army has cordoned off the entire area and has scaled vigil.

2016 Uri Attack

The attack has brought back some of the haunted memories of the deadly Uri attack in 2016 when four Jaish-e-Mohammed terrorists armed with sophisticated weapons like AK-47 assault rifles launched under-barrel grenades infiltrating an army camp. They killed 19 Indian soldiers while dozens were left injured.

In response, the special forces of the Indian army carried out a surgical strike in the Kashmir POK region, neutralising a dozen terrorists who had plans to infiltrate Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Know About All Important Guidelines For Cancelled Cheques

