J&K: Three BJP Workers Shot Dead By Terrorists In Kulgam

Three BJP workers were shot dead by terrorists in Kulgam district of Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday, October 29, while they were travelling in a car in YK Pora area.

"Fida Hussain, Umer Hajam and Umer Rashid Beigh were shot by militants in Y K Pora area of Kulgam district late on Thursday evening", a police official said.

"Today at about 2020 hours, Kulgam Police received information about a terror crime incident at village YK Pora, where terrorists had fired upon three BJP workers. Senior police officers reached at the crime spot," the police said in a statement.

Terrorist fired upon 3 #BJP workers -Fida HussainYatoo (BJP Dist Youth Gen secr)

The three leaders, including a local youth wing leader, were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where they were declared as brought dead.

The Resistance Front (TRF), said to be a shadow group of the Lashkar-e-Taiba, has claimed responsibility for the killings.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that terrorists fired on three BJP workers, identified as Fida Hussain Yatoo, son of Ghulam Ahmad Yatoo, resident of YK Pora (BJP District Youth General secretary); Umer Rashid Beigh, son of Abdul Rasheed Beigh, resident of Sophat Devsar (BJP worker); and Umer Ramzan Hajam, son of Mohd Ramzan, resident of YK Pora (BJP worker)," the police added.

The police have registered a case of murder. The area has been cordoned off and search operations to trace the terrorists are underway, they said.

Condemning the attack, BJP spokesperson Altaf Thakur said, "All three were at the same place when they were attacked in Kulgam. This is the killing of innocent people."

The BJP's Jammu and Kashmir unit referred to the attack as 'barbaric' and said that those involved in the attack will not be spared.

"This inferior act reflects the frustration of the terrorists. May God give peace to departed souls and fortitude to their family to bear this terrible loss. Our heartfelt condolences are with their family," a tweet from the official handle of the J&K BJP read.

I condemn the killing of 3 of our young Karyakartas. They were bright youngsters doing excellent work in J&K. My thoughts are with their families in this time of grief. May their souls rest in peace. https://t.co/uSfsUP3n3W — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 29, 2020





Terrible news from Kulgam district of South Kashmir. I unequivocally condemn the targeted killing of the 3 BJP workers in a terror attack. May Allah grant them place in Jannat & may their families find strength during this difficult time. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) October 29, 2020

"Saddened to hear about the killing of three BJP workers in Kulgam. Condolences to their families. At the end of the day, its people of J&K who pay with their lives because of GOI's ill-thought out policies," PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.

