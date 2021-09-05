Uttar Pradesh: Thousands Attend 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' In Muzaffarnagar





Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.more such meetings will be held across the country. "We have to stop the country from getting sold. Farmers should be saved, the country should be saved; business, employees and youth should be saved--this is the aim of the rally," he added.

Activist Medha Patkar and Yogendra Yadav also attended the rally. The SKM said the event would prove that the agitation had the support of "all castes, religions, States, classes, small traders and other sections of society". It has been over nine months since the farmers' have been protesting against the three contentious. They have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

