Uttar Pradesh: Thousands Attend Kisan Mahapanchayat In Muzaffarnagar

Image Credit: Twitter/ Mayukh Biswas

5 Sep 2021

Editor : Madhusree Goswami 

Thousands of farmers arrived at Muzaffarnagar's Government Inter College (GIC) venue to take part in the mahapanchayat.It was organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in protest against the Centre’s controversial farm laws.

Thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states on September 5 gathered at Muzaffarnagar for a 'Kisan mahapanchayat' aimed at "saving the country". This comes just months ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state.

Thousands of farmers arrived at Muzaffarnagar's Government Inter College (GIC) venue to take part in the mahapanchayat.It was organised by the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) in protest against the Centre's controversial farm laws.



Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) national spokesperson Rakesh Tikait said.more such meetings will be held across the country. "We have to stop the country from getting sold. Farmers should be saved, the country should be saved; business, employees and youth should be saved--this is the aim of the rally," he added.

Activist Medha Patkar and Yogendra Yadav also attended the rally. The SKM said the event would prove that the agitation had the support of "all castes, religions, States, classes, small traders and other sections of society". It has been over nine months since the farmers' have been protesting against the three contentious. They have been demanding the repeal of the laws, which they are afraid will do away with the MSP system, leaving them at the mercy of big corporations.

Also Read: Know All About Scrub Typhus, The Mystery Fever Gripping Uttar Pradesh


