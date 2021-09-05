Thousands of farmers from Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring states on September 5 gathered at Muzaffarnagar for a 'Kisan mahapanchayat' aimed at "saving the country". This comes just months ahead of the crucial Assembly elections in the state.
Uttar Pradesh: Thousands Attend 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' In Muzaffarnagar
