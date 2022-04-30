Those Who Want To Live In India Should Love Hindi, Or They Will be Assumed As Foreigners: UP Minister Sanjay Nishad

The debate around Hindi being an official or national language does not subside. Sanjay Nishad on April 29, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government, stirred controversy by terming non-Hindi speakers as 'foreigners'. Speaking at a press meeting, the minister said, "those who want to live in India should love Hindi, or they will be assumed as foreigners". Further, he also added that Indians who do not speak Hindi are foreigners. The comments have further intensified the debate around the classification of the Hindi language, with many being critical of the minister for being disrespectful towards non-Hindi speakers.

National language Of India

There is a lot of debate regarding the Hindi language, on if it's a national language, a link language, or just an official language as mentioned in the constitution. The discussion was stirred up by the tweet of noted actor Ajay Devgn. The actor had tweeted, 'if Hindi is not our national language, then why do you release your native language films by dubbing them in Hindi.'

.@KicchaSudeep मेरे भाई,

आपके अनुसार अगर हिंदी हमारी राष्ट्रीय भाषा नहीं है तो आप अपनी मातृभाषा की फ़िल्मों को हिंदी में डब करके क्यूँ रिलीज़ करते हैं?

हिंदी हमारी मातृभाषा और राष्ट्रीय भाषा थी, है और हमेशा रहेगी।

जन गण मन । — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) April 27, 2022

This Twitter exchange promoted a big debate on social media and took a political turn as two former Karnataka Chief Ministers defended Sudeep and lashed out at Devgn.



Criticism Against Sanjay Nishad's Statement

Hindi language, or modern standard Hindi, is an Indo-Aryan language. Hindi still is a mother language for many in several states of the country, and English used as a medium to impact knowledge remains a great barrier. Sanjay Nishad had also stated that "India's structure says that India is Hindustan, which implies a spot for Hindi audio system," reported TimesNow. Earlier this month, Union home minister Amit Shah said when citizens who speak different languages communicate with each other, "it should be in the language of India," by which he meant Hindi.

