All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Those Who Want To Live In India Should Love Hindi, Or They Will be Assumed As Foreigners: UP Minister Sanjay Nishad

Image Credit: ANI and Pixabay (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Those Who Want To Live In India Should Love Hindi, Or They Will be Assumed As Foreigners: UP Minister Sanjay Nishad

Noureen Begum

Writer: Noureen Begum

Noureen Begum

Noureen Begum

Remote Intern

I am currently pursuing my UG 2nd year programme at Meenakshi College for Women. I am quite passionate about writing and I will put all my efforts while doing my writing work. I would like to increase my writing ability by this Internship as this is a great opportunity and I will try to do my level best.

See article by Noureen Begum

Uttar Pradesh,  30 April 2022 4:21 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Sanjay Nishad had also stated that "India's structure says that India is Hindustan, which implies a spot for Hindi audio system".

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The debate around Hindi being an official or national language does not subside. Sanjay Nishad on April 29, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and a Cabinet Minister in the Uttar Pradesh Government, stirred controversy by terming non-Hindi speakers as 'foreigners'. Speaking at a press meeting, the minister said, "those who want to live in India should love Hindi, or they will be assumed as foreigners". Further, he also added that Indians who do not speak Hindi are foreigners. The comments have further intensified the debate around the classification of the Hindi language, with many being critical of the minister for being disrespectful towards non-Hindi speakers.

National language Of India

There is a lot of debate regarding the Hindi language, on if it's a national language, a link language, or just an official language as mentioned in the constitution. The discussion was stirred up by the tweet of noted actor Ajay Devgn. The actor had tweeted, 'if Hindi is not our national language, then why do you release your native language films by dubbing them in Hindi.'

This Twitter exchange promoted a big debate on social media and took a political turn as two former Karnataka Chief Ministers defended Sudeep and lashed out at Devgn.

Criticism Against Sanjay Nishad's Statement

Hindi language, or modern standard Hindi, is an Indo-Aryan language. Hindi still is a mother language for many in several states of the country, and English used as a medium to impact knowledge remains a great barrier. Sanjay Nishad had also stated that "India's structure says that India is Hindustan, which implies a spot for Hindi audio system," reported TimesNow. Earlier this month, Union home minister Amit Shah said when citizens who speak different languages communicate with each other, "it should be in the language of India," by which he meant Hindi.

Also Read: My Story: 'I Want To Create An Environment For Gaming That Stays Forever'

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Noureen Begum
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Uttar Pradesh 
BJP 
UP Government 

Must Reads

Age Is Just A Number! 58-Yr-Old Odisha MLA Appears For Class X Exams 4 Decades After Dropping Out Of School
How Zelensky Leads: Ukraine President Is TIME Magazine's Powerful New Cover Star
Patiala Violence: Curfew Imposed, Internet Services Suspended After Brutal Clash During Anti-Khalistan Rally
Tamil Nadu's Manapparai Govt Hospital Bags 'Cleanest Hospital' Tag, To Be Awarded Rs 50 Lakh
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X