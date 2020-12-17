"Those Protesting Against Farm Laws Are Agents, Not Farmers": Tamil Nadu CM Palaniswami

Those protesting in Delhi against the new farm laws are 'agents' and not the farmers, alleged Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami.

Speaking at an event in Karur on Wednesday, Palaniswami reiterated that the laws would not affect farmers in Tamil Nadu. He said the agricultural produce in northern states could be sold only through agents, and it were those agents who were protesting are backed by political parties.

"People are being brought to the protests. In those areas (Punjab and Haryana), sale of crops can only take place through agents. It is those agents who are protesting, and political parties back them. They are not farmers," EPS in the video.

The CM alleged that the agents present at the protests are backed by political parties, demanding the rollback of laws, hitting out at the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President MK Stalin, who has held protests across the state against the laws.



Stalin on December 5, held a protest rally in Salem city against the three central farm laws. Multiple arrests were made across the state, including protesters in Edappadi, Tharamangalam, Kolathur, Vazhapadi, Attur, Ayothiyapattinam, Omalur and Kadayampatti. Stalin had alleged that the state government is using the police to suppress the protests. Earlier, he had said that there were no intentions of strengthening the party behind the rallies, but to stand in solidarity with people who are the backbone of our country.

Also Read: Married Daughter Can Claim Parent's Job: Karnataka High Court