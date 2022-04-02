All section
Image Credit: Twitter/upcopsachin

The Logical Indian Crew

This UP Woman's Quick Awareness Prevents Train From Going Off Broken Railway Track

Uttar Pradesh,  2 April 2022 4:39 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

The entire incident reportedly took place near the Guleria village in the Avagarh block of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district.

A woman from the Etah district of Uttar Pradesh saved countless lives on March 31 after noticing major damage to a train track and managed to warn the train driver on time. As per reports, the village woman named Omwati spotted a significant crack in the railway track and used quick thinking to help avoid a major accident.

In her attempt to save the train from meeting with a significant accident amid the broken railway track, Omwati instantly took off her red coloured saree and utilised branches off a nearby tree to put it up on the railway track to warn the oncoming train about the danger ahead.


Not All Heros Wear Capes!

The incident mentioned above reportedly took place near the Guleria village in the Avagarh block of Uttar Pradesh's Etah district. A passenger train from Etah to Tundla was on its way; however, the train driver spotted the red-coloured cloth on the track and applied the brakes on time, sensing the danger up ahead.

The track was then fixed, after which the train once again set off on its onwards voyage an hour later.


Quick Thinking Saves Lives Of Many

For her sense of awareness and imprompt thinking, Omwati received numerous praise from the locals for her strong presence of mind and for saving so many people's lives.

The entire incident was shared by an Utter Pradesh cop named Sachin Kaushik on his official Twitter handle, who also saluted Omwati for her actions.

Also Read: Historic Move! Ecuador Becomes First Nation In The World To Provide Legal Rights To Wild Animals

