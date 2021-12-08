This Hyderabad Man Turned His Home Into Museum With 900 Antiques

An 81-year-old man from Hyderabad has turned his own home into a museum with nearly 900 antique collections from all over the planet.

Y Krishnamurthy's entire collection comprises copper, bronze, stone, brass and an age-old vintage telephone as well. Krishnamurthy also has a "Ghantam", an iconic device that was earlier used for writing on palm leaves.

A Grand Collection Of History

During an interaction with news outlet ANI, the 81-year-old stated how people used to cook dal in bronze vessels, rice in brass vessels, pulses and sambar on stone vessels and how water used to be stored in the copper vessel during the old days.

"People use to inherit minerals in their bodies through this technique. We should revive that."

Krishnamurthy further revealed that he originally belongs to Someshwar in Andhra Pradesh and had worked in Chennai for some time. However, after the demise of his grandfather, he made the decision to bring his grandmother to Chennai.

Want People To Appreciate, Collect & Preserve Antiques

"I want people to appreciate, collect and preserve antiques as they represent our culture and pass them to next-generation. When I told my Grandmother that we have all the utensils at home in Chennai, she insisted on bringing the Brass vessels with her," he said.

Furthermore, Krishnamurthy also revealed that he is involved in a lot of research during his free time to find clues and stories behind the making of antiques.

