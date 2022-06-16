Winning Hearts! This Affordable Indian Restaurant Is Rated Best In The US For Offering Delicious Snacks

An Indian restaurant serving street food to the American people has been awarded as the best restaurant in the United States. The eatery named 'Chai Pani' won the James Beard Foundation Award for Outstanding Restaurant 2022 in Chicago, topping nominees like Brennan's in New Orleans.

In its review, the Conde Nast Traveler called Chai Pani "a blast of colour, street art, and music that resembles a dizzying ride down one of Mumbai's crowded streets. Its speciality is chaat, street food, and the vibe is lively and fun."

The Outstanding Restaurant category is designated for the restaurant that "demonstrates consistent excellence in food, atmosphere, hospitality, and operations while contributing positively to its broader community."

The restaurant was opened in Asheville in 2009 and has been serving Indian street food at cheap rates ever since. In the last 10 years, the restaurant has opened many sister chains like Buxton Hall barbecue, Spicewalla, Botiwalla and Nani's Rotisserie Chicken, among others, News18 reported.



Offers Delicious And Mouth-Watering Indian Snacks

As the name suggests, Chai Pani has a menu featuring delicious and famous Indian street snacks known for their spicy, sweet and tangy flavours. Some of the most preferred food items from the restaurant's menu include Chaat, Corn Bhel, Bhelpuri, Pakoras (Fritters), and Uttapam, Mint reported.

"Restaurants are much greater than the sum of what's inside the four walls. It has the power to transform the people that work there, transform the people that come in, transform the communities we are in, transform society," said Meherwan Irani, Chai Pani's owner.



The James Beard Foundation Awards were cancelled for 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which led to the closure of restaurants in the US and worldwide. This year, the foundation organised the award ceremony on June 13 in Chicago and announced the winners.



Among the awardees was Chintan Pandya, a chef at a restaurant 'Dhamaka' in New York, who bagged the Best Chef in the state. Other winning restaurants included the Native American restaurant Owamni in Minneapolis, where the staff is 75 per cent indigenous, as Best New Restaurant.

