'They Have The Will': Mumbai Police Wins Praise From Netizens On 'Bulli Bai' Arrest

With vigorous investigations being carried out to tap at the roots of the Bulli Bai case, Mumbai police have cracked the first puzzle by detaining a 21-year-old engineering student from Bengaluru in relation to the case. No further details have been let out about the student, except for his age. The police have registered cases against the unknown culprits under the required IPC sections.

Mumbai police have also filed their first information report (FIR) earlier that day against the unknown accused based on the complaints lodged by the victims whose photos were uploaded on the Bulli Bai app with derogatory comments.

Setting An Example!

As per The News Minute, Maharashtra Minister of State (Home), Satej Patel, has stated that it was a solo operation by the Mumbai Cyber Police and they have identified the gang which was uploading and auctioning photos of Muslim women on the Bulli Bai app. "He was one of the people behind the app. Others detained are from other parts of India… They were used by someone else to target these women, we want to reveal them. We will look into whether they belong to any organization, party, etc," he said.

The case has been registered against the unknown culprits under sections 153(A) (promoting enmity between different groups on grounds of religion etc), 153(B) (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration), 295(A) (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings), 354D (stalking), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 500 (criminal defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 67 (publishing or transmitting obscene material in electronic form) of Information Technology Act, as reported by NDTV.

Cyber Crime And Efficient Tackling

Mumbai police have been receiving praise for having detained the student and taking the investigation faster. When finding the public was questioning the accused, Mumbai police have got into action and are tracing the paths to the other accused members. Earlier in November 2021, Mumbai Police had nabbed the 23-year-old techie who had issued rape threats to Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's daughter. The accused was taken to custody by the cyber cell of Mumbai police.

While Mumbai police are being efficient in tackling cybercrime cases, the cases against women have been on the rise. A total of 704 cybercrime cases was registered in 2020, at the start of the pandemic, and by mid-2021, 504 additional cases were filed. Where the internet is growing to become an essential need, the probabilities of increasing cybercrime cases are high as well.

