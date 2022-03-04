UN Report Names 11 Indian States Most Vulnerable To Climate Change

The latest IPCC (Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change) report mentioned severe climatic conditions threaten food security in South Asia. The report by the United Nations (UN) body has revealed that escalated dangers of droughts and floods will make both India and Pakistan among the most vulnerable to climate change.

The second instalment of the IPCC Working Group II's report titled 'Climate Change 2022: Impacts, Adaptation and Vulnerability' goes into depths regarding all climate-related threats to agriculture and food systems in parts of Asia. The report talks about the risks that will progressively amplify with the changing climate and have detrimental impacts across the region.

"For instance, in South Asia, extreme climatic conditions are threatening food security, thus agro-based economies like India and Pakistan are the most vulnerable to climate change in this regard," the report has been quoted as saying by News18.

11 Indian States At Risk Amid Climate Change

With emissions rising, 11 Indian states- namely Punjab, Assam, Odisha, Tripura, West Bengal, Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana and Chhattisgarh might face the brunt of it. If emission levels continue to rise, all Indian states might have areas that will experience temperatures of 30 degrees Celsius or more.

Furthermore, the UN report also warned the world regarding the current emission cuts promised; numerous coastal and northern India parts might reach extremely dangerous wet-bulb temperatures of more than 31 degrees Celsius towards the tail-end of the century.

Major Consequences Of Climate Change On India

The major projected consequences of climate change are on the food and agriculture sector, according to the report, including a decline in aquaculture, fisheries, and crop production, main in parts of South and Southeast Asia.

The IPCC report has also forecasted that the rice production in India can go down from 10-30 per cent, while the maize production might witness a reduction of 25-70 per cent. The entire prediction is based on the assumption that a range of temperature goes up from 1 degree to 4 degrees Celsius will take place.

Furthermore, the UN report also talks about how international food reserves are also under threat, and the risks of overall crop failure would amplify if emissions are not rapidly cut.

