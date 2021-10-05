All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Music To The Ears? Nitin Gadkari Mulls Law To Make Car Horns Sound Like Flute, Violin

Image Credit: Twitter/Nitin Gadkari

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Music To The Ears? Nitin Gadkari Mulls Law To Make Car Horns Sound Like Flute, Violin

Nida Fatima

Writer: Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

Maharashtra,  5 Oct 2021 11:51 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-05T17:25:04+05:30check update history

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Nida Fatima

Remote Intern

Nida Fatima is enrolled in Guru Gobind Singh Indraprastha University, New Delhi. She has done her Bachelors in Science and now she is pursuing Master’s in Mass Communication. She is an effective communicator aspiring to be a journalist with conscience, clarity, reason and balance.

See article by Nida Fatima

At a highway inauguration ceremony in Nashik, Maharashtra, Gadkari mentioned about replacing sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles with more pleasant tunes played on All Indian Radio.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

On Monday, October 4, Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari announced his plan of formulating a law under which only the sound of Indian musical instruments can be used as a horn for vehicles.

At a highway inauguration ceremony in Nashik, Maharashtra, Gadkari mentioned about replacing sirens used by ambulances and police vehicles with something more pleasant tune played on All Indian Radio.

He added that just as he put an end to red beacons, he wants to put an end to sirens as well. "Now I am studying the sirens (used by) ambulances and police. An artist composed a tune of Akashwani (All Indian Radio), and it was played early in the morning. I am thinking of using that tune for ambulances so that people feel pleasant. It is so irritating, especially after ministers pass by, the sirens are used at full volume. This also harms the ears," he added.

"I am studying this and soon planning to make a law that the horns of all vehicles should be in Indian musical instruments so that it is pleasant to hear. Flute, tabla, violin, mouth organ, harmonium...," Gadkari said.

Source Of Pollution

Relentless honking is a major source of noise pollution. At present, the noise range for most vehicle horns is currently fixed between 93 decibels (dB) and 112 dB. Rule 5A(1) of the Noise Pollution (Regulation and Control) Rules, 2000, states that there can be no honking in silence zones or at night in residential areas except during a public emergency.

The rules define""silence zone"" as an area within 100 metres of any hospitals, educational institutions, courts, religious places or any other area declared as such by the competent authority. Rule 23 of the Motor Vehicles (Driving) Regulations, 2017, prohibits unnecessary use of horn. It also provides that the horn be sounded only when a driver apprehends danger to himself or to any other road user. The penal provisions for contravention of these rules are given in Section 15 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, and Section 190 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, respectively, which ranges from a fine of 1,000 to imprisonment up to five years.

Also Read: Risked Lives To Save People In COVID-19': ASHA Workers In Tamil Nadu Demand Permanent Employment





Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Nida Fatima
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Nida Fatima
Nitin Gadkari 
Laws 
Horns 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X