Indore Secures Top Spot As Cleanest City In India, Patna Is Dirtiest: Swachh Survekshan 2020

Indore in Madhya Pradesh retained the top spot as the cleanest city in India for the fourth consecutive time in the Annual Cleanliness Survey 2020. Gujarat's Surat bagged the second spot and Maharashtra's Navi Mumbai ranked third. Varanasi was adjudged as the best Ganga town.

The cities that featured at the bottom of the list include Patna in Bihar among cities with a population of over 10 lakh, and Gaya in Bihar among cities which have a population of less than 10 lakh.

The survey covered 4,242 cities, 62 cantonment boards and 97 Ganga towns. It was a 28 days time-bound nationwide survey under the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs.

The survey was completely digitized and paperless. Around 1.9 crore citizens across 4242 cities participated in the competition, according to the Swachh Survekshan website.

"Congratulations to the people of Indore for achieving the first position in being India's cleanest city in Swachh Survekshan 2020. The city has hit a four this time and surely will hit a six in the coming future," said Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan.

The 5th edition of the survey was introduced by PM Modi in January 2016.

Mysuru had won the award for cleanest city in the first edition of the survey. Since then Indore has bagged the first place consistently.

Swachh Survekshan was started to monitor the progress of Swachh Bharat Abhiyan introduced on 2 October 2014. Its objective is to include large scale participation of people and creates a sense of healthy competition among cities to become India's cleanest city.