All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Usurious Money Lending In India Runs Rampant Despite Stringent Laws In Place

Image Credits: Unsplash, Freepik (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Usurious Money Lending In India Runs Rampant Despite Stringent Laws In Place

Deepthi Rao

Writer: Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Deepthi Rao

Remote Intern

She is a postgraduate student pursuing Multimedia Journalism at Christ Deemed to be University. She believes in the power of storytelling and truth. "Do it with passion or not at all."

See article by Deepthi Rao

India,  13 Jan 2023 12:47 PM GMT

Editor : Jayali Wavhal | 

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

Creatives : Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Jayali Wavhal

Digital Editor

She writes about gender issues, human interest, and environment.

See article by Jayali Wavhal

The practice of charging borrowers unfair high-interest rates on loans is called 'usury'. These exorbitant interest rates on usury loans, which exceed what Indian law permits, often lead to adverse effects on the borrowers' physical and mental health.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Money is one of the primary socioeconomic factors that help society function, progress and develop. In a milieu where capitalism dominates most socio-political sectors, a dearth of money is a grave problem an individual may face. To temporarily resolve the money financial crisis, individuals often turn to borrow credits or applying for a loan.

While this may seem a simple way out of the financial crunch, it's a daunting process in the long run and involves various risks. One of these includes the money lenders, for their selfish purposes, using fraudulent means to exploit those borrowing the money. Often, the risks are life-threatening.

Viciousness of Usury

The practice of charging borrowers exorbitantly high-interest rates on loans is referred to as usury. The interest rates charged on loans made through usury agreements are frequently greater than what is allowed by law. This poses the question of how do these loans form, given that the decision to borrow money is voluntary and there are several ways one might do so.

Banks and other financial institutions often refuse to give loans for various reasons, such as low credit scores or insufficient income. Consequently, people resort to loan sharks, who exploit the desperation of the ones in need and charge high-interest rates. Hefty fines and daily interest that accumulates over a period are frequently imposed for late payments. These often put the borrower at a high default risk.

On failure to return the money, the mushrooming moneylenders resort to harassment and violence to retrieve their money. This further pushes the borrowers to borrow more money, thus entering a vicious cycle of usury, or taking other extreme measures to ensure their safety.

Digital lending apps, too, have made their presence on the scene and tend to charge exorbitant rates to inflict economic harm on people.

Safeguarded By Law

The Usurious Loans Act of India, 1918 aims to shield borrowers against greedy lenders that exploit people in need of cash by charging exorbitant interest rates. Private-party lending is primarily covered under this act. The Reserve Bank of India and the Fair Practices Code for Lenders regulate lending by banks and other financial institutions.

According to the Act, a court may interfere in a loan transaction if it has grounds to suspect that the interest charged is excessive and the parties' transaction was significantly unfair. The court may also reopen the transaction, in which case the debtor would no longer be liable for excessive interest. It can also release the debtor from all obligations to pay excessive interest. If any amount has been paid in excess, the court can order the creditor to pay back whatever amount it believes is owed.

Any security provided or arrangement made to a loan may be revoked, revised, or altered in whole or in part, and if the creditor has released the security, the court may order them to compensate the debtor in the manner and to the amount that it may think reasonable.

Even with laws in place to protect borrowers from the clutches of money-blind lenders, several instances of extorting high-interest rates have occurred all across the country. In addition to stringent laws, borrowers should be educated about acceptable interest rates, so they don't get exploited.

Also Read: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar & Husband Arrested In Videocon Loan Case; All You Need To Know

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Deepthi Rao
,
Editor : Jayali Wavhal
,
Creatives : Jayali Wavhal
Usurious Money Lending 
India 
Laws 
Loan 
Borrowing 
Finance 
Interest Rates 
Selfish 

Must Reads

Usurious Money Lending In India Runs Rampant Despite Stringent Laws In Place
In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent Adulteration
NGT Creates A High-Level Committee To Tackle Pollution In Yamuna River
For Healthier Generations! Chandigarh Schools To Begin Eat Right Initiative; Aims To Promote Healthy Habits Among Children
Similar Posts
In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent Adulteration
Trending

In A First, FSSAI Releases Standards For Basmati Rice To Regulate Trade Practices & Prevent...

The Logical Indian Crew
NGT Creates A High-Level Committee To Tackle Pollution In Yamuna River
Trending

NGT Creates A High-Level Committee To Tackle Pollution In Yamuna River

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana: Six Lactating Women At Govt Hospital Develop Infections Following C-Section Procedure, Kins Protest
Trending

Telangana: Six Lactating Women At Govt Hospital Develop Infections Following C-Section Procedure,...

The Logical Indian Crew
Denied Leave, UP Cop Carries 2.5-Year-Old Sons Body To SSP Office After Accidental Death
Trending

Denied Leave, UP Cop Carries 2.5-Year-Old Son's Body To SSP Office After Accidental Death

The Logical Indian Crew
Towards Clean Energy! Mumbai To Get Countrys First Solar Power Plant For Residential Society
Trending

Towards Clean Energy! Mumbai To Get Country's First Solar Power Plant For Residential Society

The Logical Indian Crew

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X