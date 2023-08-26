All section
Close
Explore Categories
UnworthyAdivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironment
Fact CheckGenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman Rights
Human-interestInclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy Story
Northeast IndiaProtest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSports
SustainabilityTrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgriculture
CrimeDefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign Affairs
HistoryInterviewInvestigationLawNational Security
PoliticsPublic PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare Schemes
Small Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Mastering Personal Finance: A Comprehensive Guide to Financial Management

Image credit : Adobe FireFly

Trending

Mastering Personal Finance: A Comprehensive Guide to Financial Management

Richa Yadav

Writer: Richa Yadav  (Remote Intern) 

Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Remote Intern

She is a student of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata. She is currently in UG5 pursuing Journalism and Mass Communication.

See article by Richa Yadav

India,  26 Aug 2023 6:48 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Senior Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Richa Yadav

Remote Intern

She is a student of Sister Nivedita University, Kolkata. She is currently in UG5 pursuing Journalism and Mass Communication.

See article by Richa Yadav

Personal finance constitutes the intricate art of strategizing and overseeing a spectrum of individual financial activities. These encompass generating income, allocating funds for spending, cultivating savings, making informed investment decisions, and safeguarding one's financial future.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Personal finance constitutes the intricate art of strategizing and overseeing a spectrum of individual financial activities. These encompass generating income, allocating funds for spending, cultivating savings, making informed investment decisions, and safeguarding one's financial future. This multifaceted process is encapsulated within a well-structured budget or financial plan, serving as a roadmap to navigate the complexities of personal financial management. In this guide, we delve into the fundamental components of individual financial prowess, dissecting the quintessential aspects that contribute to effective financial management.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Richa Yadav
Tax Planning 
Financial Literacy 
Goal Setting 
Discipline 
Financial Mastery 
Financial Advisor. 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Branded Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2023 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X