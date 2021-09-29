All section
Medical Negligence: Thane Man Mistakenly Administered Rabies Vaccine Instead Of COVID-19

Image Credits: Pixabay (Representative)

Medical Negligence: Thane Man Mistakenly Administered Rabies Vaccine Instead Of COVID-19

Maharashtra,  29 Sep 2021 6:56 AM GMT

Rajkumar Yadav (45) had come to take the Covishield vaccine, but mistakenly went and joined the queue where an ARV injection was being administered. He alleged that he was administered the vaccine on both his arms.

An anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) was mistakenly administered to a man who had come to get a COVID-19 jab at a health centre in Maharashtra's Thane, officials said.

The incident took place on Monday, September 27, at Aatkoneshwar Health Centre in Kalwa, following which the nurse working for Thane Municipal Corporation was suspended on Tuesday, September 28.

Rajkumar Yadav (45) had come to take the Covishield vaccine, but mistakenly went and joined the queue where an ARV injection is administered, India Today reported.

Nurse Suspended

Without checking Yadav's case paper, the nurse identified as Kirti Popere, gave him an ARV injection. When the incident came to the limelight, the man was kept under observation and the nurse was suspended from her duties.

Yadav said that he recently underwent surgery on his lower back. He had visited the health centre to inquire if he could get the COVID-19 vaccine. He alleged that he was administered the vaccine on both his arms.

"After inquiring about the dose, the doctor gave his nod and handed me the case papers. Due to my operation, I could not stand, so one person from the hospital asked me to get seated in one of the rooms," Yadav said, as per Hindustan Times.

After the nurse allegedly jabbed him in both arms, Yadav became suspicious and asked her about the dose. "I was shocked after hearing about the ARV injection. I went to the local corporator and narrated about the incident," he added.

As per the statement issued by Thane Municipal Corporation, it was Popere's duty to examine the patient's case paper before administering him an ARV jab.

The civic body said it can't be denied that the life of a person was put at risk due to the negligence of the medical staff. "The nurse has been suspended and during this tenure, she will be placed at civic headquarters," said the civic body.

ARV Injection 
covid vaccine 
Medical Negligence 
Thane Municipal Corporation 

