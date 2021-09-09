All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discriminationLuminous
Telangana To Launch Drone Trials For Delivery Of COVID Jabs

Image Credit: Business Standard

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Telangana To Launch Drone Trials For Delivery Of COVID Jabs

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Telangana,  9 Sep 2021 1:49 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

The maximum payload a drone can carry is 3 kg, which will be sufficient to carry at least two units of blood and many vaccine vials.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

India's first pilot programme involving drones to deliver COVID vaccines will take off on Friday, September 11. The trial run will continue until October 17 and will take place in Vikarabad. Titled 'Medicine From The Sky, it' will mark the debut of trials for Beyond Visual Line of Sight (BVLOS) drones, making Telangana the first state to do so.

The state's IT Minister KT Rama Rao confirmed with a tweet on Wednesday, September 8. A project of the Telangana government, there are about eight consortia carrying out trials for the project, including Dunzo and Flipkart. The launch of the pilot project has been delayed by several months due to covid-19 induced lockdowns and delays in regulatory clearances.



The launch of the pilot project was delayed by several months due to COVID-induced lockdowns and delays in regulatory clearances. "While the nation is focusing on achieving 100% vaccination, the current situation calls for much deeper penetration of vaccines, especially in the remote areas. Delivery of vaccination through drones would be a stepping stone to achieve this goal," said Balfour Manuel, managing director, Blue Dart.

Maximum Payload Of 3 Kg

The maximum payload a drone can carry is 3 kg, which will be sufficient to carry at least two units of blood and many vaccine vials. If the trials are successful, the drone delivery model for emergency medicines and vaccines will be utilised on a commercial level.

It will be mostly for emergencies and will be deployed in areas that are difficult to reach such as hilly regions in northeast India, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh, where transport of medicine and vaccines becomes difficult, especially during the monsoons.

Also Read: Is Supreme Court's Call For Compensation By Railways A Feasible Option?

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Drones 
Telangana 
Jyotiraditya Scindia 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy Editorial Policy Non Partisanship Luminous solar | Sachin Tendulkar Pledge #HelpingTrueHeroes
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X