Telangana: Six Lactating Women At Govt Hospital Develop Infections Following C-Section Procedure, Kins Protest

In a shocking incident reported from Telangana's Jagtial district, six lactating mothers acquired infection following C-sections at the city's Government Mother and Child Health Centre. Consequently, the women and their families mounted a protest outside the hospital, accusing the doctors of incompetence.

Alleged Medical Negligence

Earlier last week, six women delivered healthy babies at the Jagtial Government Mother and Child Health Centre following a C-section or a caesarean procedure. The hospital, which has 260 beds to tend to prenatal and neonatal care, was inaugurated last year on May 3 by Harish Rao Thanneeru, the Siddipet MLA and minister for finance, Health Medical and Family Welfare.

Ahead of the inauguration ceremony of the healthcare facility, Thanneeru tweeted saying, "Under the leadership of #CMKCR garu, Telangana is inching towards building a safer & better life for our citizens, everyday."

However, things went in the opposite direction when the six lactating mothers started complaining of agony to the hospital staff. A report by The New Indian Express said, the mothers had developed an infection, which they alleged is a result of the hospital's negligence.

Authorities Take Action

When the women got home after being discharged from the hospital, they started showing infection symptoms. The wounds that had been sewn up after the surgeries, started to fill with pus. When the pain became unbearable, the family of these women rushed them to the hospital.

The district administration worked quickly to provide them with the appropriate medical attention for the virus they had received after realising that the situation would spiral out of control. Additional Collector BS Latha stopped at the clinic and spoke with the patients. She advised the medical professionals to treat them properly.

Moreover, the Additional Collector advised physicians to take the necessary precautions to prevent infection following C-section. He added that the hospital personnel should assist expectant mothers by outlining the precautions they needed to follow after delivery in order to avoid infections.

