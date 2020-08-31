Trending

On August 30, the local contractor, construction worker, the site engineer and the JCB driver came to the site when the ex-MLA brandished his pistol at them and threatened them.

The Logical Indian Crew
Telangana   |   31 Aug 2020 10:38 AM GMT
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Abhishek M
VIDEO| Former Telangana MLA Brandishes Gun At Construction Workers In Nalgonda, Booked Under Arms Act

Former Telangana minister Gutta Mohan Reddy has been booked under the Arms Act after he brazenly threatened a local contractor and construction worker with a gun after they began construction of a canal on land acquired from him in Urumadla village of Chityala Mandal in Nalgonda district.

A video of the former legislator brandishing the gun at construction workers has surfaced online.

The land was acquired for the construction of Pillaipalli canal and compensation was credited by the government to the former MLA.

On August 30, the local contractor, construction worker, the site engineer and the JCB driver came to the site when the ex-MLA brandished his pistol at them and threatened them.

They workers were asked to leave the land following which they approached the police.

The Chityala police has booked the former Minister under Section 30 of the Arms Act (Punishment for contravention of license or rule) and Sections 503 (criminal intimidation), 323 (punishment for voluntarily causing hurt) and 341(punishment for wrongful restraint) of the Indian Penal Code.

The former legislator has also been booked under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code, a non-bailable offence.

