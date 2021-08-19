Telangana Man Stranded In Kabul, Family Requests Govt For Safe Evacuation

A catastrophe persists in Afghanistan with the Taliban take over on Sunday, scores of people scramble to flee the country. 44-year-old man, Bommana Rajanna, from Telangana's Mancherial district who works as a supervisor in a construction company in Kabul is facing a similar plight.



Rajanna had reached Afghanistan on August 8 and was to return back on August 18th, as per a report by The Republic. However, he is now unable to fly back to India as commercial flight operations have been suspended from Kabul.



"My father went there on 7 August and was supposed to come back by 18 August. But as the flights got cancelled, my father got stuck there and is currently awaiting an evacuation plan from the Indian government. We request the Government of India to bring him back safely," his daughter said.

Indians Stranded At Kabul Airport

Recently, visuals of a group of Indian nationals from Dehradun stranded at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul were circulated on social media. On 17th August, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), requested stranded Indians in Afghanistan and their employers to share necessary details on the dedicated phone number and mobile number of the MEA Afghanistan Cell.

The Ministry in a statement according to The Republic said, "We understand that a number of Indians are stranded in that country, some of whom are employed by third country organizations. Our immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently in Afghanistan."



Meanwhile, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the evacuation of the Indian embassy from Afghanistan to be a "difficult and complicated exercise."

MEA's 24x7 Special Afghanistan Cell has been reinforced.



UPDATED contact details:



Phone numbers: +91-11-49016783, +91-11-49016784, +91-11-49016785

WhatsApp number: +91-8010611290

Email: SituationRoom@mea.gov.in https://t.co/Suc9eF4hDw — Arindam Bagchi (@MEAIndia) August 17, 2021

