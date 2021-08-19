All section
HeroCaste discrimination
Telangana Man Stranded In Kabul, Family Requests Govt For Safe Evacuation

Image Credits: ANI, ANI

The Logical Indian Crew

Telangana Man Stranded In Kabul, Family Requests Govt For Safe Evacuation

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Writer: Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

I am an aspiring journalist with an avid appreciation for the law and a chutzpah that's only seen in admirers of these disciplines. I am currently pursuing a triple major in English, Journalism, and Psychology.

See article by Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Telangana,  19 Aug 2021 9:51 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Remote Intern

I am an aspiring journalist with an avid appreciation for the law and a chutzpah that's only seen in admirers of these disciplines. I am currently pursuing a triple major in English, Journalism, and Psychology.

See article by Zara Antoinette Kennedy

Rajanna had reached Afghanistan on August 8 and was to return back on August 18th. However, he is now unable to fly back to India as commercial flight operations have been suspended from Kabul.

A catastrophe persists in Afghanistan with the Taliban take over on Sunday, scores of people scramble to flee the country. 44-year-old man, Bommana Rajanna, from Telangana's Mancherial district who works as a supervisor in a construction company in Kabul is facing a similar plight.

Rajanna had reached Afghanistan on August 8 and was to return back on August 18th, as per a report by The Republic. However, he is now unable to fly back to India as commercial flight operations have been suspended from Kabul.

"My father went there on 7 August and was supposed to come back by 18 August. But as the flights got cancelled, my father got stuck there and is currently awaiting an evacuation plan from the Indian government. We request the Government of India to bring him back safely," his daughter said.

Indians Stranded At Kabul Airport

Recently, visuals of a group of Indian nationals from Dehradun stranded at the Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul were circulated on social media. On 17th August, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), requested stranded Indians in Afghanistan and their employers to share necessary details on the dedicated phone number and mobile number of the MEA Afghanistan Cell.

The Ministry in a statement according to The Republic said, "We understand that a number of Indians are stranded in that country, some of whom are employed by third country organizations. Our immediate priority is to obtain accurate information about all Indian nationals currently in Afghanistan."

Meanwhile, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the evacuation of the Indian embassy from Afghanistan to be a "difficult and complicated exercise."

Meanwhile, Union External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar described the evacuation of the Indian embassy from Afghanistan to be a "difficult and complicated exercise." He thanked all those who made it possible through cooperation.

Also Read: 'Those Scared In India Should Go To Afghanistan': Bihar BJP MLA Kicks Up Row With His Comments


