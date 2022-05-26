Telangana state's Bharatiya Janata Party President Bandi Sanjay Kumar said that if it came to power in the state, his Party would abolish the reservation for minority communities and provide the benefit to the scheduled castes (SCs), scheduled tribes (STs) and other communities.

Moreover, he vowed to work against religious conversions and 'love Jihad'. In his statement, he also mentioned that he would not tolerate if poor Hindu people were made to change their religion forcefully and referred to himself while saying, 'Bandi Sanjay will not tolerate this'.

'Atrocities On The Hindus Under The Nizam Rule'

In a controversial statement, he also mentioned that the Party would ensure that those who worked for 'love Jihad' receive the taste of lathis. While addressing the 'Hindu Ekta Yatra' on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, he said, 'Shall we keep quiet if my sisters are trapped and cheated in the name of 'love jihad", News18 reported.

While referring to 'Kashmir Files', he said that 'Razakar Files' would soon be out to open the eyes of pseudo secularists regarding the atrocities on the Hindu community by the Razakars under the Nizam rule.

Netizens Furious Over Controversial Statements

Moreover, he also referred to the ongoing Gyanvapi controversy. He challenged the Owaisis of AIMIM to dig up the mosques and hand them over to the Hindus if any proof of a 'Shivlinga' is found there. Sanjay said that when his party came to power in Telangana, Madrasas would be banned since they propagate unlawful activities. Much known for his Hindutva views, Sanjay emphasised that the Party would abolish minority reservations. Instead, it would benefit SCs, STs, backward classes and the poor among upper castes.













Netizens were furious at Bandi Sanjay's statements, and many pointed out that instead of speaking about development and science, politicians are focussing on religion-based speeches. In contrast, others highlighted Urdu's origin in India and called it a sister language to Hindi because of similar grammar usage.





