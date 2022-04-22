All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Telangana: 80-Yr-Old Man Dies, 3 Others Injured After E-Scooter Battery Explodes; Gadkari Orders Probe

Image Credit: Facebook/Nitin Gadkari, Unsplash (Representational)

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Telangana: 80-Yr-Old Man Dies, 3 Others Injured After E-Scooter Battery Explodes; Gadkari Orders Probe

Snehadri Sarkar

Writer: Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Telangana,  22 April 2022 6:32 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The entire incident took place on April 20, when the battery was left on charge. Identified as Ramaswamy, died from multiple burn injuries after the blast. His son, wife and daughter-in-law also suffered injuries in their attempts to save him.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An 80-year-old man died, and two others were left injured when the detachable battery of an electric scooter was left on charging inside a home in Telangana's Nizamabad district combusted and triggered flames, leaving burn injuries. The entire incident took place on the night of April 20, when the battery was left on charge. Identified as Ramaswamy, died from multiple burn injuries after the blast. His son, wife and daughter-in-law also suffered injuries in their attempts to save him, as per NDTV report.

Reports suggest that Prakash had been using the electric scooter for nearly a year. Thus far, the police have registered an official case of causing death due to negligence against Pure EV, the manufacturer.

On the back of this incident, Pure EV also released an official statement stating: "We deeply regret the incident and offer condolences to the family of the victim."

The manufacturer also added that it has no record of the user's sale of this vehicle or service in its database and is checking if the vehicle was purchased through a second-hand sale.

There is a massive concern around EV vehicles at a time when the central government is pushing the idea of going green; however, multiple instances of accidents by fire have been reported.

Transport Minister Takes Note Of Accident

Nitin Gadkari, Union Transport Minister, stated that an expert committee would probe the entire accident involving EVs and also talked about heavy penalties, among a few other actions, sending a strong message.

"Several mishaps involving Electric Two Wheelers have come to light in last two months. It is most unfortunate that some people have lost their lives, and several have been injured in these incidents," Gadkari said.

Earlier this month, a clip of an e-scooter from Ola caught on fire went viral on social media that triggered a government investigation. In another instance, a scooter from startup Pure EV was also seen ablaze, and a burning Okinawa Autotech Pvt e-bike killed two individuals as well.

Also Read: New Shivamogga Airport To Be Named After BS Yediyurappa, Confirms Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Nitin Gadkari 
electric vehicles 
e-scooters 
Telangana 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X