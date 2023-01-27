Teenager Shares How His Friend Jacob Helped Him Change His Life For Better, Netizens Laud Their Friendship

Everybody has at least one person or group of individuals in their life who inspires them to be a better version of themselves. Along the same lines, a video that has now gone viral shows a teenage boy describing how his friend helped him become a better person and more social. The likelihood is that the video will make you cry.

‘He’s Made Me More Confident’

The video posted on the Instagram page of Dose of Society shows the content creator asking a teen, “Who is that one person that’s changed your life?” The teen responds by saying that many people have changed his life, but one friend of his stands out – Jacob. Pointing to his friend, the teen says, “He gave me an insight into a bigger world and made me realise that not everything revolves around money. It’s around friendship and love.” He added that Jacob helped him and pushed him towards his better self.

He continues, “Before I met Jacob, I used to be the quiet kid in school. Sitting at home, watching YouTube videos, not going out much. But after I met him, he made me more confident in my appearance and on how I view the world. I love it now.”

The host asks the teen what message he would give to people who are struggling with the same things that he did but don’t have a friend like Jacob. The teen responds, “It’s always about the luck that u have, isn’t it? You have to find the right person. It took me a while to find Jacob. I always knew that he would always help me. When I first saw him, he used to come up to me in school and ask if I’m doing alright. He used to be that guy, and I’m grateful for it.”



Netizens React To Teen’s Response

The video was posted on Instagram with the caption ‘We all need a friend like Jacob.” The heart-touching clip has now gathered around 8.9 lakh views with nearly 83,000 likes.

Instagram users have left a host of comments praising the friendship. One of the top comments made by user ‘Padmakula’ said, “Find your Jacob. Better, be a Jacob!”. Another comment by an observant user named ‘Naopakimare’ read, “I love how ashamed Jacob seems, and how confident his friend is now. This is true friendship.” Another user named ‘TaraFlynn16’ said, “This is just so heartwarming-two lovely young men-what a difference a good friend makes.” A fourth user named ‘Kingsccrown’ commented, “Make sure you are a Jacob in someone else’s life. Make the difference.”

Internet users have resonated with the teenager and stated how important it is to find a friendship that changes your life for the better. Moreover, netizens have also praised the emotional intelligence and vulnerability that the two friends showed based on the teenager’s response.

Also Read: Twitter User Finds Out Story Behind His Mother’s ‘Special Plate,’ Leaves Everyone In Teary-Eye