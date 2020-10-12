Teenager Arrested For Issuing Rape Threats To MS Dhoni's Daughter: Police

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on October 11 from Gujarat's Kutch for allegedly issuing rape threats against cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni's daughter, the police said.

"The Class 12 student from Namna Kapaya village was detained for questioning in connection with a disgusting threat message that was posted on the Instagram account of Mr Dhoni's wife Sakshi Dhoni a few days back," Kutch (West) superintendent of police Saurabh Singh said.

The teenager admitted to have posted the threats on Instagram after the IPL 2020 match between KKR and CSK cricket teams, the police said.

"We detained him for questioning after Ranchi Police informed us that the accused hails from Mundra in Kutch district," the police added.



The cops also confirmed that the boy will be handed over to Ranchi police as the FIR was lodged there.

MS Dhoni is the captain of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) cricket team in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 season.

The nature of the threat had caused massive outrage on social media, with several cricketers, politicians and celebrities demanding action against the accused.

