Caste discrimination
Teenage Boy Killed In Ranchi Violence Passes Class 10 Boards With First Division, Scores 66.6%

Image Credit- Twitter, Unsplash

Teenage Boy Killed In Ranchi Violence Passes Class 10 Boards With First Division, Scores 66.6%

Jharkhand,  24 Jun 2022 3:49 AM GMT

Mudassar Alam is one of the 2,22,854 students who have passed the class 10 Board examination in the first division, as per data from the Jharkhand Academic Council. He scored 333 out of his best five subjects’ 500 marks.

Mudassar Alam, who was allegedly killed in the police firing during the violence in Ranchi on June 10, scored 66.6 per cent in the Class 10th exams of the State Board. The late 16-year-old was a student of the Little Angels' High School Charghrwa in Ranchi's Pundag. He scored 333 out of his best five subjects' a total of 500 marks.

The exam result was declared on June 21, and 2,22,854 students cleared the exams in the first division, out of the 3,73,892 who passed. The results were announced by the Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC), the body responsible for conducting the Board exams for Classes 10 and 12 of affiliated public and private schools, as reported by The Indian Express.

Family Sobs

Defying the common stereotype of weaker academic strength of the Muslim community, Alam, among others, bagged the first division with a score of 66.6 per cent. He got 64 in Hindi, 70 in Urdu, 71 in English, 60 in Science, 53 in mathematics, and 68 in Social studies.

Alam's mother, Nikhat Perween, broke down on getting to know her son's results, saying that he passed in the first division, "but he was killed." Alam's uncle said that Alam was the only son in the family and that they were hoping for a better future for him, as reported by The Print.

The JAC also announced that the pass percentage for this year was 95.66 per cent, which is the highest its been in the last four years, and 95.71 per cent of boys and 95.5 per cent of girls that appeared for the exam passed.

Violence In Ranchi

Alam was among the two people killed in the violent protests that erupted in Ranchi on June 10 over the derogatory remarks made by former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma on Prophet Mohammad. The two people passed away at Ranchi's Rajendra Institute of Medical Science (RIMS) after being severely injured in the violence and police firing.

As reported by Hindustan Times, more than a dozen were also injured during the protest at the Daily market on Mahatma Gandhi Road, which later turned violent and required police intervention.

Several visuals shared on social media showed vehicles being set on fire and stones being pelted. After the violence, Section 144 was extended to 12 police station limits which prohibit the gathering of more than four people at a place. Mobile internet services, which were supposed to be disconnected till 6 am on June 11, had their suspension extended too. Around 25 FIRs have been registered with links to the violence, and 22 people have already been identified by name, according to Ranchi SSP SK Jha.

Also Read: Odisha's 'Mo Bus' Receives Prestigious UN Public Service Award For Its Distinctive, Inclusive Community Service

Ranchi Violence 
Class 10 Result 
Board Exam 
First Division 

