All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Teen Beaten To Death Over Personal Enmity In Haryana

Image Credit: Newsclick

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Teen Beaten To Death Over Personal Enmity In Haryana

Madhusree Goswami

Writer: Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Haryana,  15 Oct 2021 8:09 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Creatives : Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Cops said the accused had recorded the incident and a clipping of it went viral. In the clip, at least six men, wielding sticks, could be seen repeatedly hitting the victim, Gaurav Yadav, a first-year BSc student at a private college in Mahendergarh.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

An 18-year-old college student was beaten to death with sticks by a group of men in Mahendergarh, Haryana, over personal enmity, the police said on Thursday, October 13. So far, one person has been arrested in the case.

Cops said the accused had recorded the incident and a clipping of it went viral. In the clip, at least six men, wielding sticks, could be seen repeatedly hitting the victim, Gaurav Yadav, a first-year BSc student at a private college in Mahendergarh, reported The Indian Express. At one point, Yadav can be seen pleading for water.

The accused offer him water and while he takes a sip, they start assaulting him again. The accused have been identified as Ravi, Mohan, Ajay, Preetam, Sukhdev alias Bhanja, and Vicky alias Fukra. Cops said the accused live in a nearby village and were known to the victim.

The incident took place on October 9 outside a restaurant owned by one of the accused in the afternoon. Gaurav was heading home on a motorcycle when he was intercepted by a group of men near a pond.

Gaurav's father Devender said that around 11 am, as he was heading to his farm, Gaurav told him that he is going to college to fill some forms and would be back soon. "When he did not return till 2.30 pm, my wife called him on his phone. One of the accused put the phone against his mouth and he spoke in muffled voice and informed her that he was being beaten up," he added.

Devender said his son told him over the phone that the accused would kill him. Following this, Devender and his father rushed to the spot in Malra Bass village.

When they reached the spot, they saw that the accused were beating him up with lathis. Devender pleaded with the men to stop but they continued to beat Gaurav. "They said my son had abused them over the phone and they were teaching him a lesson. I told them we can discuss and sort it out. After a few minutes, they stopped beating him," he added.

Devender and his family rushed Gaurav to the general hospital in Mahendergarh, where doctors referred him to another hospital as his condition was serious. However, he died of injuries while the family was taking him to another hospital.

Personal Enmity

Devender said his son Gaurav had last week informed him that he had an argument with Ravi and the latter had been threatening him. Mahendergarh SP Chander Mohan said the probe found that there was some enmity between the victim and the accused men, which escalated. "There is no caste-related angle in the case," he added.

Also Read: Rs 1,57,339,00,00,000: The Amount Indian Taxpayers Had To Foot Over 10 Years To Keep Air India Afloat




Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Madhusree Goswami
,
Editor : Palak Agrawal
,
Creatives : Madhusree Goswami
Assault 
Mahendergarh 
Haryana 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X