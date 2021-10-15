Teen Beaten To Death Over Personal Enmity In Haryana

An 18-year-old college student was beaten to death with sticks by a group of men in Mahendergarh, Haryana, over personal enmity, the police said on Thursday, October 13. So far, one person has been arrested in the case.

Cops said the accused had recorded the incident and a clipping of it went viral. In the clip, at least six men, wielding sticks, could be seen repeatedly hitting the victim, Gaurav Yadav, a first-year BSc student at a private college in Mahendergarh, reported The Indian Express. At one point, Yadav can be seen pleading for water.

The accused offer him water and while he takes a sip, they start assaulting him again. The accused have been identified as Ravi, Mohan, Ajay, Preetam, Sukhdev alias Bhanja, and Vicky alias Fukra. Cops said the accused live in a nearby village and were known to the victim.

The incident took place on October 9 outside a restaurant owned by one of the accused in the afternoon. Gaurav was heading home on a motorcycle when he was intercepted by a group of men near a pond.

Gaurav's father Devender said that around 11 am, as he was heading to his farm, Gaurav told him that he is going to college to fill some forms and would be back soon. "When he did not return till 2.30 pm, my wife called him on his phone. One of the accused put the phone against his mouth and he spoke in muffled voice and informed her that he was being beaten up," he added.

Devender said his son told him over the phone that the accused would kill him. Following this, Devender and his father rushed to the spot in Malra Bass village.

When they reached the spot, they saw that the accused were beating him up with lathis. Devender pleaded with the men to stop but they continued to beat Gaurav. "They said my son had abused them over the phone and they were teaching him a lesson. I told them we can discuss and sort it out. After a few minutes, they stopped beating him," he added.

Devender and his family rushed Gaurav to the general hospital in Mahendergarh, where doctors referred him to another hospital as his condition was serious. However, he died of injuries while the family was taking him to another hospital.

Personal Enmity

Devender said his son Gaurav had last week informed him that he had an argument with Ravi and the latter had been threatening him. Mahendergarh SP Chander Mohan said the probe found that there was some enmity between the victim and the accused men, which escalated. "There is no caste-related angle in the case," he added.

