'Tanishq Manager Forced To Write Apology Note, But No Attack', Says Gujarat Police

The police in Gujarat has denied reports of any attack on a Tanishq store in Gujarat's Gandhidham. Reports had surfaced earlier in the day claimed that the jewellery store was attacked on October 12 amid endless trolling over an inter-faith advertisement released by the brand recently.

"No such attack has taken place," Mayur Patil, Superintendent of Police, Kutch-East clarified.

"Two people came to Tanishq store in Gandhidham and demanded to put up an apology in Gujarati. The shop owner had fulfilled the demand but he was getting threat calls. The news about the store being attacked is false," the cop said.

Several reports claimed that a picture of an apology note was put up by the Tanishq showroom. "We apologise to Hindu community of Kutch on the shameful advertisement of Tanishq," the handwritten note purportedly read.

Following the attack, the store manager was reportedly made to write an apology note by the mob condemning the advertisement.

People talking about aukaad, Tanishq has put out apologies in front of their showrooms. This is from Gujarat. pic.twitter.com/A1tnnwWeyj — अंकित जैन (@indiantweeter) October 13, 2020

"Some people had informed the store that the ad was not in good taste and had hurt sentiments, and some threat calls had been received. The police have been regularly patrolling the area," a police officer told NDTV.



An advertisement put out by Tanishq received massive backlash on social media for featuring an interfaith baby shower. Following the hate-filled remarks and calls for boycott, the brand issued a statement saying it was "deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions" and that it was taking down the video. The statement also mentioned that it was withdrawing the advertisement "keeping in mind... the well-being of our employees, partners and store staff."



"The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," the statement read.

The ad shows a pregnant woman in a sari escorted by a woman she calls "ma (mother)" to a baby shower ceremony. Towards the end, the young woman asks the older woman, apparently her mother-in-law, "but this ceremony is not held at your home..."

The mother-in-law, seen in a suit and her head covered with a dupatta, says: "Isn't it a tradition for every home to keep daughters happy?"



The advertisement focusing on interfaith marriage and religious harmony received incessant criticism. Netizens called out the brand for promoting 'love jihad'. It all started with dislikes and eventually led to #BoycottTanishq trending on social media, forcing the brand to take down the advertisement. A barrage of comments was directed at the brand and Ratan Tata.

Meanwhile, the Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has also rejected a complaint against a Tanishq advertisement for "promoting communal intermingling", claiming that there is no violation of any code.

"The complaint was not upheld, as the advertisement did not violate the ASCI codes of honesty, truthfulness and decency in advertising," ASCI has said in a statement.

