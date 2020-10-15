Advertisement Bodies Back Tanishq, Demand Action Against "Intimidating Behaviour"

"The Tanishq advertisement featuring an interfaith baby shower breaks no ethical standards and isn't derogatory to any individual, organisation or religion", country's top advertising bodies said in their statements, coming out in support of the jewellery brand that was forced to withdraw the advertisement due to endless trolling on social media.

"Such baseless and irrelevant attack on creative expression is extremely concerning," The Advertising Club said in a statement.

"The Advertising Club on behalf of the Indian Media and Advertising industry strongly condemns the threatening and targeting of Tanishq and its employees in regards to their latest advertisement on the new jewellery line," the statement read.

The Indian chapter of the International Advertising Association described the situation as "very unfortunate", and demanded action from the government against "intimidating behaviour".

"While we respect the opinion of every individual on subjective matters, these should not descend to illegal threats and anti-social behavior ...We appeal to the concerned governments to take a serious view of such intimidating behaviour and take exemplary action where required to ensure that businesses are provided a safe environment to communicate their brand advertising messages," it said.



The advertisement, released on October 9, has received massive criticism and backlash by a section on netizens who felt the brand "promoted love jihad" and "fake secularism".

However, many also condemned the hatred pushing the boycott trend and came out in support of Tanishq.

Earlier this week, the company took down the advertisement "keeping in mind the well-being of its employees, partners and store staff."

"The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," the company had said in its statement.

The Gujarat police on October 14 said that the manager of a Tanishq store in Gandhidham had received threats over the withdrawn advertisement and was forced to write an apology note on October 12.

