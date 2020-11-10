Tanishq Takes Down Ad Promoting Cracker-Free Diwali After Receiving Backlash On Social Media

Navya Singh
Nearly a month after Indian jewellery brand Tanishq took down its advertisement showing an inter-faith marriage after endless backlash on social media, the brand has once again come under the scanner on social media.
Tanishq's recent advertisement on Diwali features Neena Gupta, Alaya Furniturewala, Nimrat Kaur and Sayani Gupta who are seen talking about how they will be celebrating Diwali this time.
The ad is no longer available on the brand's official social media platforms.
The commercial starts with Sayani Gupta saying, "I'm hoping to be able to meet my mum after really long. Definitely no firecrackers. I don't think anyone should light any firecrackers. Lot of diyas. Lot of laughter hopefully and lot of positivity."
The video then shows actress Alaya talking about how she hopes to eat sweets and food and celebrating the festival time with her family and close friends.
Later in the ad, Neena Gupta says that she is planning to "dress up well and wear nice jewellery."
The advertisement then shows Nimrat Kaur who says, "This year it's all the more important to be with family. I hope everyone out there is able to spend Diwali with their loved ones."
Soon after the ad was released, it received massive backlash forcing the official Twitter account of the brand to take down their tweet and the video.
The Indian jewellery brand was slammed by BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi who asked: "Why should anyone advice Hindus how to celebrate Our Festivals?"
Some social media users also came out in support of the advertisement.
Sayani Gupta, who featured in the ad talked about not bursting firecrackers, tweeted, "Just witnessing how a universal issue of Air Pollution(at a terrible level right now especially in Delhi and NCR), getting politicised and bigotted in the name of religion!! Unbelievable!! What have they done to our country! This is what systemic hate does to people.#astounded"
