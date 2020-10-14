"Deeply Saddened By Stirring Of Emotions": Tanishq Responds To Endless Trolling, Takes Down Advertisement

Soon after Titan's Tanishq was endlessly trolled on social media for an advertisement featuring an interfaith baby shower, the brand issued a statement saying it was "deeply saddened with the inadvertent stirring of emotions" and that it was taking down the video.

Referring to the hate-filled comments directed at the brand, the statement mentioned that it was withdrawing the advertisement "keeping in mind... the well-being of our employees, partners and store staff."

"The idea behind the Ekavatam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different walks of life, local communities and families during these challenging times and celebrate the beauty of oneness. This film has stimulated divergent and severe reactions, contrary to its very objective," the statement read.

The ad shows a pregnant woman in a sari escorted by a woman she calls "ma (mother)" to a baby shower ceremony. Towards the end, the young woman asks the older woman, apparently her mother-in-law, "but this ceremony is not held at your home..."

The mother-in-law, wearing a suit and her head covered with a dupatta, replies: "Isn't it a tradition for every home to keep daughters happy?"

Titan stock fell drastically amid the trolling and backlash, ending 2.1 per cent down on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) and 2.5 per cent down on the National Stock Exchange (NSE).



The advertisement focusing on interfaith marriage and religious harmony was excessively trolled. Netizens called out the brand for promoting 'love jihad'. It all started with dislikes and eventually led to #BoycottTanishq trending on social media.

"#BoycottTanishq for Playing Jihadi Card for Brand Promotion (Sic)," netizens tweeted.

.@TanishqJewelry :



Why are you showing a Hindu "daughter in law" to a muslim family and glorifying it?



Why dont you show a Muslim daughter in law in your ads with a Hindu family?



Look like you are promoting #LoveJihad & favouring a particular Faith only...#BoycottTanishq — khemchand sharma #IStandWithFarmersBill (@SharmaKhemchand) October 12, 2020

Meanwhile, many came out in support of Ratan Tata and urged him to stay strong in the face of such hatred and criticism. Some also asked why Tanishq had succumbed to pressure and removed the advertisement.

So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of ⁦@TanishqJewelry⁩ for highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim "ekatvam" irks them so much, why don't they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world -- India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020

The advertisement was a part of Tanishq's new collection, called "Ekatvam", which means "oneness".



"Each jewel from #EkatvamByTanishq, is meticulously crafted using art forms from across the country. Over 1000 Karigars have spent countless hours creating these jewels that are a captivating ode to the beauty of oneness. #TanishqWaliDiwali," a tweet read.

