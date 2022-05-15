All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
To Ensure Her Daughters Safety, This Single Mother From TN Disguised As Man For Over 30 Years

Image Credit- The New Indian Express

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

To Ensure Her Daughter's Safety, This Single Mother From TN Disguised As Man For Over 30 Years

Shiva Chaudhary

Writer: Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Tamil Nadu,  15 May 2022 10:23 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

S Patchiammal was just 20-year-old when she lost her husband to a heart attack, 15 days after their wedding. To meet expenses, she began working but suffered harassment and faced sexual taunts and hardship.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

In a bid to raise her daughter singlehandedly in a patriarchal society's set-up, a 57-year-old mother from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district disguised herself as a man for over 30 years. Her astonishing story went viral on the internet once she revealed her true identity.

S Patchiammal was just 20-year-old when she lost her husband to a heart attack, 15 days after their wedding. She hailed from Kattunayakanpatti, a village where patriarchy reigned supreme, located 30km from Thoothukudi town.

Gave Birth To The Girl

Soon after her spouse's sudden demise Patchiammal gave birth to her daughter Shanmugasundari and decided not to remarry. Along with taking care of her girl Patchiammal simultaneously tried to meet expenses by working in construction sites, hotels and tea shops. She suffered harassment at all these places and faced sexual taunts and hardship.

From Patchiammal To Muthu

The journey from Patchiammal to Muthu began when she went to Tiruchendur Murugan Temple. She made a wise choice to change her identity in hopes of avoiding pestering men, reported The New Indian Express.

She transformed her attire and renamed herself Muthu. She chopped her hair and changed into a blouse and lungi to put an end to her misery.

The mother-daughter duo resided at Kattunayakkanpatti for over two decades, where only her close relatives and daughter knew that she was a woman.

Muthu Became Her Identity

Patchiammal claimed that everywhere she worked, she was referred to as 'Annachi,' a typical name for a male. According to media reports, she worked as a painter, a tea master, a parotta master, and even undertook 100-day employment, reported The Sentinel.

She saved every bit she could to ensure her daughter's safety and security, and after a few days, 'Muthu' became her identity which was then listed on all her identification documents, including Aadhaar, voter ID, and bank account.

Will Remain A Man Until Death

Although her daughter, Shanmugasundari, is now married, Patchiammal is not ready to change her attire. She argues that her disguise ensured a safe life for her daughter, and as a result, she wants to be known as 'Muthu' until her death.

Due to her disguised identity, Petchiammal cannot apply for a widow certificate and doesn't have a house. However, she obtained an MGNREGS job card a year ago on female identity.

Also Read: New York: At Least 10 Killed In 'Racially Motivated' Shooting At Buffalo Supermarket, Gunman Surrendered


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
S Patchiammal 
Disguised Identity 
Tamil Nadu Woman 

Must Reads

TN's Devasahayam Pillai Becomes First Indian Layman To Be Declared Saint By Pope Francis
Did Muslims Beat Up Hindus For Playing Hanuman Chalisa In Karnataka? No, Video Viral With False Communal Claim
Former Defense Minister AK Anthony Bought His Wife's Painting For Rs 28 Crore Using Govt Money? Know the Truth
Hindu Extremists Brutally Thrashed Muslim Man In Delhi? No, Video Viral With False Communal Spin
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2022 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X