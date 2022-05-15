To Ensure Her Daughter's Safety, This Single Mother From TN Disguised As Man For Over 30 Years

In a bid to raise her daughter singlehandedly in a patriarchal society's set-up, a 57-year-old mother from Tamil Nadu's Thoothukudi district disguised herself as a man for over 30 years. Her astonishing story went viral on the internet once she revealed her true identity.

S Patchiammal was just 20-year-old when she lost her husband to a heart attack, 15 days after their wedding. She hailed from Kattunayakanpatti, a village where patriarchy reigned supreme, located 30km from Thoothukudi town.

Gave Birth To The Girl

Soon after her spouse's sudden demise Patchiammal gave birth to her daughter Shanmugasundari and decided not to remarry. Along with taking care of her girl Patchiammal simultaneously tried to meet expenses by working in construction sites, hotels and tea shops. She suffered harassment at all these places and faced sexual taunts and hardship.

From Patchiammal To Muthu

The journey from Patchiammal to Muthu began when she went to Tiruchendur Murugan Temple. She made a wise choice to change her identity in hopes of avoiding pestering men, reported The New Indian Express.

She transformed her attire and renamed herself Muthu. She chopped her hair and changed into a blouse and lungi to put an end to her misery.

The mother-daughter duo resided at Kattunayakkanpatti for over two decades, where only her close relatives and daughter knew that she was a woman.

Muthu Became Her Identity

Patchiammal claimed that everywhere she worked, she was referred to as 'Annachi,' a typical name for a male. According to media reports, she worked as a painter, a tea master, a parotta master, and even undertook 100-day employment, reported The Sentinel.

She saved every bit she could to ensure her daughter's safety and security, and after a few days, 'Muthu' became her identity which was then listed on all her identification documents, including Aadhaar, voter ID, and bank account.

Will Remain A Man Until Death

Although her daughter, Shanmugasundari, is now married, Patchiammal is not ready to change her attire. She argues that her disguise ensured a safe life for her daughter, and as a result, she wants to be known as 'Muthu' until her death.

Due to her disguised identity, Petchiammal cannot apply for a widow certificate and doesn't have a house. However, she obtained an MGNREGS job card a year ago on female identity.

