All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Back To School! Tamil Nadu Schools Welcome Students With Chocolates, Roses

Image Credit: The Times of India

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Back To School! Tamil Nadu Schools Welcome Students With Chocolates, Roses

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Tamil Nadu,  1 Nov 2021 12:22 PM GMT

Editor : Madhusree Goswami | 

Madhusree Goswami

Madhusree Goswami

Digital Editor

A mountain girl trying to make it big in the city. She loves to travel and explore and hence keen on doing on-ground stories. Giving the crux of the matter through her editing skills is her way to pay back the journalism its due credit.

See article by Madhusree Goswami

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

On November 1, offline classes resumed in Tamil Nadu for classes 1 to 8. Some schools distributed chocolates, some welcomed children by giving roses and some gifted stationery items

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

For many students across various students in India, its back to school after 19 months. With COVID cases on the wane, state governments are slowly resuming offline classes. On Monday, November 1, offline classes resumed in Tamil Nadu for classes 1 to 8.

Some schools distributed chocolates, some welcomed children by giving roses and some gifted stationery items. To make children more, comfortable some schools dressed up their senior students in cartoon characters like Mickey Mouse etc. In many schools, Nagaswaram-Thavil instruments was played, which is used usually during auspicious occasions, including weddings, reported Livemint.

'Decision To Reopen Schools Based On Feedback From Experts'

Chief Minister MK Stalin visited a Chennai Corporation-run institution at Guindy and distributed education kits and sweets to the children. Last month, the State Government announced restarting physical classes for the primary students from November 1, saying the decision was taken based on feedback from medical experts, educationists and parents.

On Saturday, October 30, Stalin called upon schools and teachers to welcome children and dispel their anxiety over COVID. He advised them to opt for stories, playing, singing and painting during the first two weeks of school.

"Even though they are familiar with schools, these students are coming to schools after a great crisis. Though a full stop has been put to Corona, people are still anxious about the virus. The anxiety is especially widely prevalent among schoolchildren. It is our duty to embrace children to dispel their anxiety," Stalin said in a statement.

Also Read: LPG Price Surge: Commercial Cylinder To Cost Rs 266 More Ahead Of Festive Season


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Madhusree Goswami
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
Tamil Nadu 
COVID. 
Offline classes 
MK Stalin 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X