No Tickets For DMK Candidates With Criminal Charges, Confirms CM MK Stalin

Image Credits: The New Indian Express 

Writer: The Logical Indian Crew

No Tickets For DMK Candidates With Criminal Charges, Confirms CM MK Stalin

Devyani Madaik

Writer: Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

Tamil Nadu,  31 Jan 2022 10:50 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Devyani Madaik

Digital Journalist

A media enthusiast, Devyani believes in learning on the job and there is nothing off limits when it comes to work. Writing is her passion and she is always ready for a debate as well.

See article by Devyani Madaik

The chief minister issued an open letter to the cadres on Sunday, January 30, urging them to settle their seat-sharing with allies, and work for the victory of the DMK-led alliance across the state.

Any Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) party candidate with criminal records and charges will not be given a ticket to contest urban local body elections, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has confirmed.

Maintaining Coordination With Allies

The minister issued an open letter to the cadres on Sunday, January 30, urging them to settle their seat-sharing with allies, and work for the victory of the DMK-led alliance across the state, Times of India reported.

After completing seat-sharing, the selection process of the candidates must be similar to the army selection process, Stalin said. Once elected, the representatives would be responsible for taking the government's schemes to the people of Tamil Nadu, the minister added.

He said the party members must adhere to the party's values and ensure good governance.

According to the reports, Stalin has met the legislatures and consulted district secretaries regarding the local polls.

Victory Is Goal

Stalin directed that the contesting process, right from selecting candidates, seat sharing, to seeking votes, should be done in coordination, with the goal of victory. He noted that leaders of the alliance had assured their support to all the constructive actions of the DMK government.

"Our alliance should not be a mere election tie-up; it should be a secular alliance, which is policy and development-oriented," TOI quoted.

Dig At Opposition

Stalin called out the BJP and AIADMK parties for inciting hatred among religious groups while taking a dig at recent incidents of communal violence. He said the communities have lived in harmony and at peace in general and under their governance.

The CM asked the party cadres to expose BJP's 'detrimental politics' and its alleged efforts to instigate Tamil Nadu's religious communities against each other. The state will never permit a non-secular mindset, he said.

"Expose the two parties which are against the welfare of the people, and tell them that the state would never permit a non-secular force to get a foothold in the state," TOI quoted him as saying.

The elections are scheduled to be held for 21 corporations, 148 municipalities and town panchayats of Tamil Nadu.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Devyani Madaik
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Devyani Madaik
