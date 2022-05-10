Tamil Nadu Girl Donates Savings Worth Rs 4,400 To Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka

In a very selfless gesture, a girl from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu donated her piggy bank savings of ₹ 4,400 to Sri Lanka, which is facing the worst economic crisis. Along with her mother, the girl handed over her savings to the district collector Shankar Lal Kumawat.

Twitter user Kavinthan (@Kavinthans) also tweeted about the donation made by the girl and said, "A little girl from Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu has donated her Till Savings of ₹g4400 (INR) for Sri Lanka. She has handed over this to the District Collector & has said that as Sri Lankan people are suffering due to financial crisis, she decided to donate her savings."

Her initiative was also praised by The High Commission of India in Colombo, and in a tweet, it said, "Strength of bond between the peoples of India and Sri Lanka on display!!!!"



Srilanka Facing Severe Economic Crisis

As reported by Hindustan Times, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to the state fund for Sri Lanka. The MPs of DMK have decided to donate their one-month salary to the public relief fund of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. Stalin also expressed gratitude to the external affairs ministry for accepting the state's request and highlighted that the situation in Sri Lanka is "pitiable."



Stalin has also asked the people of Tamil Nadu to donate to the government's fund to buy essentials to support the people in Sri Lanka who are suffering from a shortage of food and medicines.

