Caste discrimination
Tamil Nadu Girl Donates Savings Worth Rs 4,400 To Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka

Image Credits: Twitter

Trending

Tamil Nadu Girl Donates Savings Worth Rs 4,400 To Crisis-Hit Sri Lanka

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Writer: Shashwat Swaroop Garg  (Remote Intern) 

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Tamil Nadu,  10 May 2022 9:56 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Shashwat Swaroop Garg

Remote Intern

My name is Shashwat Swaroop Garg, I'm 21 years old and I am from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. I am a media student at Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune. I am currently pursuing my specialization in Journalism. I am interested in playing videogames, reading and learning about new and interesting things and I work well in a team

See article by Shashwat Swaroop Garg

A girl from Tamil Nadu has donated her entire savings to help Sri Lanka which is currently facing an economic crisis.

In a very selfless gesture, a girl from Ramanathapuram in Tamil Nadu donated her piggy bank savings of ₹ 4,400 to Sri Lanka, which is facing the worst economic crisis. Along with her mother, the girl handed over her savings to the district collector Shankar Lal Kumawat.

Twitter user Kavinthan (@Kavinthans) also tweeted about the donation made by the girl and said, "A little girl from Ramanathapuram, Tamil Nadu has donated her Till Savings of ₹g4400 (INR) for Sri Lanka. She has handed over this to the District Collector & has said that as Sri Lankan people are suffering due to financial crisis, she decided to donate her savings."

Her initiative was also praised by The High Commission of India in Colombo, and in a tweet, it said, "Strength of bond between the peoples of India and Sri Lanka on display!!!!"

Srilanka Facing Severe Economic Crisis

As reported by Hindustan Times, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced a contribution of Rs 1 crore from Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) to the state fund for Sri Lanka. The MPs of DMK have decided to donate their one-month salary to the public relief fund of Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister. Stalin also expressed gratitude to the external affairs ministry for accepting the state's request and highlighted that the situation in Sri Lanka is "pitiable."

Stalin has also asked the people of Tamil Nadu to donate to the government's fund to buy essentials to support the people in Sri Lanka who are suffering from a shortage of food and medicines.

Contributors Suggest Correction
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Shashwat Swaroop Garg
Tamil Nadu 
Sri Lanka 
Economic Crisis 
Sri Lanka Crisis 

