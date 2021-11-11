All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Set To Receive Ambedkar Sudar Award

Image Credit: Zee News

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Set To Receive Ambedkar Sudar Award

Pratibha Sahu

Writer: Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Tamil Nadu,  11 Nov 2021 7:28 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Pratibha Sahu

Remote Intern

She has completed Bachelor of Arts in Mass Communication from Makahnalal Chaturvedi recently and is currently pursuing a Masters in Advertising And Public Relations. She loves writing on current issues and love voice-overs. She has done internships in content writing, voice-over artist, SEO analyst, social media management, and as a radio jockey too.

See article by Pratibha Sahu

Thirumavalavan, the founder of Vidhythalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK), stated that they are very proud to present this award to MK Stalin because the CM approved the long-pending demand to set up a commission for tribal and Dalit welfare.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin will be awarded the Ambedkar Sudar award 2021 announced Thirumavalavan. The Ambedkar Sudar award is presented by Vidhythalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thol party founder.

Thirumavalavan, the VCK founder, said that they are very proud to present this award to MK Stalin because the CM approved the long-pending demand to set up a commission for tribal and Dalit welfare. He also added that Stalin also worked in the favour of building a memorial for Pandit Iyottheethass. Memorial will be built in honour of Pandit Iyottheethass who has eradicated the caste and religious differences in Tamil Nadu politics which was not possible before the 19th century.

The Stalin-Led Govt

Manimandapam will be built in North Chennai In commemoration of Pandit Iyottheethass on his 175th birth anniversary. Active initiatives have been taken by him in the field of Panchami lands too. A committee to guide and monitor all these initiatives has also been set up under Stalin's chairmanship which was a good governance initiative taken by him.

List Of Other Sudar Awards

Periyar Sudar award will be given to MDMK chief Vaiko, Kamarasar Kathir award will be to Nellai Kannan, Iyotheethasar award will be given to P.V.Kariyamal, Semmozhi Gyayiru award will be given to K.Ramasamy and Quaid -E-Millah award will be given to Al-haj Mu. Basheer Ahmed, as reported by the Hindu.

The sole aim of these awards is to eradicate the differences among people in Tamil society and lift up the socio-economic weaker sections of the society forwards. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi formerly known as Dalit Panthers of India focuses on caste-based discrimination in Tamil Nadu and works in this field. Earlier, Arundhati Roy also received this award for her active participation in favour of marginalized sections of society.

Also Read: India Secures Rank In Top 10 Countries On Climate Performing Index: Report

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Pratibha Sahu
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Pratibha Sahu
Ambedkar Sudar Award 
MK Stalin 
Tamil Nadu 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X