Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin Set To Receive Ambedkar Sudar Award

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M.K.Stalin will be awarded the Ambedkar Sudar award 2021 announced Thirumavalavan. The Ambedkar Sudar award is presented by Vidhythalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) Thol party founder.

Thirumavalavan, the VCK founder, said that they are very proud to present this award to MK Stalin because the CM approved the long-pending demand to set up a commission for tribal and Dalit welfare. He also added that Stalin also worked in the favour of building a memorial for Pandit Iyottheethass. Memorial will be built in honour of Pandit Iyottheethass who has eradicated the caste and religious differences in Tamil Nadu politics which was not possible before the 19th century.

The Stalin-Led Govt

Manimandapam will be built in North Chennai In commemoration of Pandit Iyottheethass on his 175th birth anniversary. Active initiatives have been taken by him in the field of Panchami lands too. A committee to guide and monitor all these initiatives has also been set up under Stalin's chairmanship which was a good governance initiative taken by him.

List Of Other Sudar Awards

Periyar Sudar award will be given to MDMK chief Vaiko, Kamarasar Kathir award will be to Nellai Kannan, Iyotheethasar award will be given to P.V.Kariyamal, Semmozhi Gyayiru award will be given to K.Ramasamy and Quaid -E-Millah award will be given to Al-haj Mu. Basheer Ahmed, as reported by the Hindu.

The sole aim of these awards is to eradicate the differences among people in Tamil society and lift up the socio-economic weaker sections of the society forwards. Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi formerly known as Dalit Panthers of India focuses on caste-based discrimination in Tamil Nadu and works in this field. Earlier, Arundhati Roy also received this award for her active participation in favour of marginalized sections of society.

