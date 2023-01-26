G20 To Gaganyaan: Key Takeaways From President Murmu's Maiden Republic Day Speech

Every year on January 26, India celebrates Republic Day to mark the date on which the Constitution of India came into effect. The Constitution drafted by the Indian Constituent Assembly on November 26, 1949, came into effect by January 26, 1950, and declared the nation a republic separate from the British Raj.

73 years later, India today witnessed the country's first tribal President, Droupadi Murmu, give her maiden speech for Republic Day. Addressing the nation, the Honourable President Droupadi Murmu said that India has succeeded as a democratic republic because so many creeds and languages "have not divided but united us." In the nearly 30-minute-long speech, the President touched upon a range of topics, from India's G20 presidency to the ambitious Gaganyaan program that would send Indian astronauts to space.

Appreciating Farmers To Freedom Fighters

In her maiden Republic Day speech, the President made it a point to appreciate and acknowledge the contributions of every member of the nation. She commended the roles of farmers, workers, scientists, and engineers whose combined strength enabled the country to live up to the spirit of '"ai Jawan, Jai Kisan, Jai Vigyan, Jai Anusandhan." Honouring every citizen's efforts to contribute to the nation, she spoke of the country's journey toward progress.

The President hailed freedom fighters in her address and said that the country would always remain grateful to Dr BR Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution. Along with him, she remembered the roles played by jurist BN Rau in preparing the initial draft and other experts and imminent people who helped in making the Constitution. She conveyed that the Constituent Assembly represented the values the country stood for and represented all regions and communities of India.

Following this, President Murmu emphasised that women's empowerment and gender equality were no longer mere slogans. She remarked that great progress has been made toward these ideals in recent years. "I have no doubt in my mind that women are the ones who will do the most to shape tomorrow's India," she further added. From Murmu being elected to the highest position in the country to the growing stature of women (nari shakti) in the armed forces, women have been breaking past stereotypes and glass ceilings. Notably, the women soldier's march will be a key highlight of the Republic Day parade this year.



The President also spoke of the economy, which has posed a concern for many with threats of layoffs and global recession. She asserted that most sectors of the economy have shaken off the pandemic effects and have risen as one among the fastest-growing major economies. Crediting the achievement to the timely and proactive interventions from the government, she praised the ambitious 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative and sector-specific incentive schemes implemented.



One of the key points she mentioned during her speech was India assuming the G20 presidency. She called it an opportunity for the country to promote democracy and multilateralism, and set the forum for discussions on global challenges like climate change. This would, in turn, facilitate global leaders to mould a better world. She conveyed that "under India's leadership…G20 will be able to further enhance its efforts to build a more equitable and sustainable world order."



The country's efforts in building their diplomatic ties have grown over time, and this year's celebrations reflect the same. According to ABP Live, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi will be the Chief Guest for the Republic Day, as both countries celebrate 75 years of establishment of diplomatic ties this year. The Egyptian Army's military contingent will also be seen participating in the Republic Day parade.

