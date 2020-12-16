Delhi Court Acquits 36 Foreigners Who Attended Tablighi Jamaat Congregation Of All Charges

A Delhi court on Tuesday, December 15, acquitted 36 foreigners, who were charge-sheeted for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi for allegedly violating the government guidelines issued in wake of the COVID pandemic in the country.

The foreigners attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Delhi's Nizamuddin area were accused of allegedly violating visa norms, illegally indulging in missionary activities and violating COVID guidelines.

Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Arun Kumar Garg acquitted the foreigners from 14 countries of all charges on Tuesday.

On August 24, the court had framed charges against the foreigners under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 3 (disobeying regulation) of Epidemic Act, 1897.

The charges were also framed under section 51 (obstruction) Disaster Management Act, 2005.

However, they were released for the offences under section 14 (1) (b) (violation of visa norms) of Foreigners Act, sections 270 (Malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 271 (Disobedience to quarantine rule) of IPC.

The court had also acquitted eight foreign nationals from six countries of all charges under which they were charge-sheeted in the absence of any evidence against them.

