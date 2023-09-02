Understanding Autism Spectrum Disorder: Communication & Behavior Challenges By Age 2

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.
Autism, scientifically referred to as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), encompasses a diverse array of conditions characterized by distinct communication and behavioural patterns.
Autism, scientifically referred to as Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD), encompasses a diverse array of conditions characterized by distinct communication and behavioural patterns. Typically, signs of ASD begin to manifest in children before the age of two. This article delves into the multifaceted world of autism, shedding light on its intricacies, early signs, and the importance of early intervention.