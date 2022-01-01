All section
As India Stays Home On New Year Eve, Swiggy & Zomato Set Record With Over 2 Million Orders

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

Tashafi Nazir

Writer: Tashafi Nazir

India,  1 Jan 2022 7:00 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal 

Creatives : Tashafi Nazir

Both Swiggy and Zomato crossed 2 million orders on their platforms by just 9 pm on December 31. Swiggy touched a record high of 9,049 orders per minute and broke its own earlier record of 5,500 orders per minute.

With most state governments banning all New Year events and gatherings due to the Omicron scare, food aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato witnessed huge demand, as they clocked record numbers on New Year's eve.

Both platforms clocked over two million orders at 9 PM.

"Taking a tweet break. Crossed 2 million orders on Swiggy and many more lined up. BRB!," Swiggy posted on its Twitter handle at 9.06 pm.



Swiggy said its top five orders placed on New Year's Eve were Chicken Biryani, Butter Naan, Masala Dosa, Paneer Butter Masala, and Chicken Fried Rice.



Taking to Twitter, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal celebrated two million orders. "All this food was worth Rs 91 crore," he said.


Swiggy Founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety tweeted, "Over 1.1 lakh users on the app at the moment ordering food and groceries right now!"

Demand Increased After COVID-19 Pandemic

New Year's Eve has been an engaging time for the food delivery platforms ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Swiggy and Zomato recorded the highest-ever orders for New Year's Eve dinner in 2020 and expected it to surpass last year's digits this year, The Economics Times reported.

With restrictions and night curfews across states, most restaurants are doubling down on delivery efforts and their cloud kitchens as eating out took a hit.

Swiggy and Zomato have been expanding their delivery fleets, support, and operations staff to anticipate a record spike in orders.

Zomato recorded 60 per cent higher sales on December 31, 2020, over New Year's Eve in 2019.

Its gross merchandise value last New Year's Eve was Rs 75 crore.

Also Read: Five Former Armed Forces Chiefs Write To PM Modi, President Kovind On Haridwar Hate Speech


