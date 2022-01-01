As India Stays Home On New Year Eve, Swiggy & Zomato Set Record With Over 2 Million Orders

With most state governments banning all New Year events and gatherings due to the Omicron scare, food aggregators like Swiggy and Zomato witnessed huge demand, as they clocked record numbers on New Year's eve.



Both platforms clocked over two million orders at 9 PM.

"Taking a tweet break. Crossed 2 million orders on Swiggy and many more lined up. BRB!," Swiggy posted on its Twitter handle at 9.06 pm.

taking a tweet break. crossed 2 million orders on Swiggy and many more lined up. brb! — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 31, 2021





2,000,000+ orders.



3 hours still to go.



Grateful to be a part of your New Year celebration.



Love you, India! ❤️ — zomato (@zomato) December 31, 2021





Swiggy said its top five orders placed on New Year's Eve were Chicken Biryani, Butter Naan, Masala Dosa, Paneer Butter Masala, and Chicken Fried Rice.

if top 5 orders placed today throughout India for Swiggy were added in one cart, this is what it would look like 🤯 pic.twitter.com/EjTyx1Ik5W — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 31, 2021





the verdict is out 🥳



we are a biryani loving nation and it shows. no wonder 1229 biryanis were marked 'delivered' in a minute! https://t.co/xaaEi1JRiO pic.twitter.com/CCsWhrdBJM — Swiggy (@swiggy_in) December 31, 2021





Taking to Twitter, Zomato CEO Deepinder Goyal celebrated two million orders. "All this food was worth Rs 91 crore," he said.

All this food was worth ₹91 crores. https://t.co/9iOs3oKAdW — Deepinder Goyal (@deepigoyal) December 31, 2021





Swiggy Founder and CEO Sriharsha Majety tweeted, "Over 1.1 lakh users on the app at the moment ordering food and groceries right now!"

Demand Increased After COVID-19 Pandemic

New Year's Eve has been an engaging time for the food delivery platforms ever since the COVID-19 pandemic. Both Swiggy and Zomato recorded the highest-ever orders for New Year's Eve dinner in 2020 and expected it to surpass last year's digits this year, The Economics Times reported.



With restrictions and night curfews across states, most restaurants are doubling down on delivery efforts and their cloud kitchens as eating out took a hit.



Swiggy and Zomato have been expanding their delivery fleets, support, and operations staff to anticipate a record spike in orders.



Zomato recorded 60 per cent higher sales on December 31, 2020, over New Year's Eve in 2019.



Its gross merchandise value last New Year's Eve was Rs 75 crore.

