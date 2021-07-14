"Swear You Voted For Us, Will Provide Electricity": BJP MLA Asks UP Villager, Video Viral

Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA from Katra Assembly constituency in Shahjahanpur, Veer Vikram Singh has come to the spotlight for making an unusual deal, more like a barter system with a villager, assuring to provide the electricity to the latter only if he had voted for the party.

No Votes, No Lights

The incident took place earlier during a tree plantation drive when the MLA was addressing in the presence of locals and other party members. Singh was listing the development works undertaken by him in the area, The Indian Express reported.

One of the villagers approached and requested to install lights in his home. Singh asked the man to swear if he had voted for the saffron party, to receive the electricity.

The MLA said he had done enough projects for the village in his capacity, despite receiving the least number of votes from the area.

The villager reiterated his request for electricity, to which Singh questioned him on the number of votes the party received from his village and asked him to swear on river Ganga and his son if he had voted in favour.

"You swear either pointing towards river Ganga or by your son and say that you have voted for us (BJP), and I will get the lights installed at your home. You expect something from a person, whom you have given something," the legislature said.

When the villager said that he was just making a request, the BJP MLA replied, that one needs to give something in order to receive. "Request that person, whom you had given something. Had you given me your vote, you would have the right to stand on my chest. Don't try to fool me. My father has been a four-time MLA. I am an MLA," he further said, reported The Indian Express.

The villagers were openly told he had the right to complain if he had voted for him and the MLA wouldn't have fulfilled his promises.

Pressurised By Villager



When questioned by the media on the matter, Singh claimed that the villager was exerting pressure on him to install the light that cost nearly ₹10 lakh. Such work can only be done under a government scheme, he added.

Many called for Veer Vikram Singh's vote politics, including former SP MLA Rajesh Yadav. Yadav said that an MLA is a representative for all, and not for the ones who chose them.

