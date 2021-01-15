Three Days After Video Shows 'Hindu Panchayat' Demanding 'Boycott Of Muslims', UP Police Begins Probe

Four days after a Hindu leader purportedly called for an economic and social boycott of Muslims at a gathering in the Chaudhary Charan Singh University in Uttar Pradesh, the Meerut Police has now launched an investigation into the incident that has stirred a massive controversy.

In a video circulated online, Swami Anand Swaroop, a Hindu leader and the president of Varanasi-based outfit Shankaracharya Parishad, can be heard saying, "One who reads the Quran becomes a beast, they are no longer human. For those who wish to remain connected to India, they must give up the Quran and namaz. If we start boycotting Muslims socially and economically, they will embrace Hinduism."

"We want an army of one crore Hindu youth. We don't need swayamsevak, we need a swayam-sena now. Pick up swords, guns or whatever you have, war has been declared and it will go on till we have a Hindu rashtra," he added.

The video was shared by a Twitter user identified as Md Asif Khan on Monday.

On Tuesday night, the Meerut Police said that the matter was being investigated by its cyber cell and assured that required action will be taken.



Soon after, the Hindu leader took to Twitter and said he was not "afraid of death and action". His tweet included a screenshot of a news report on the controversial speech.

यदि मैं हिंदुओ की सुरक्षा की बात करूँ मैं उनके संरक्षण की बात करूं, मैं हिन्दू राष्ट्र की बात करूं तो सबसे पहले मानसिक रोग से ग्रसित अमिताभ ठाकुर जैसे लोगो को दर्द होने लगता है ,इन्होंने जब हमारे कमलेश तिवारी की हत्या हुई , — Office of Shankaracharya Parishad (@spsansar) January 13, 2021

The UP Police had failed to take any action against the Hindu leader for four days, despite video evidence available on social media. Netizens questioned why the leader was not arrested for hate speech.





A Twitter user also asked the Uttar Pradesh Police if they would book Swaroop under the National Security Act (NSA). In response, the Meerut police said that the cyber cell has been directed to conduct an inquiry.



Swaroop has a history of making controversial, Islamophobic remarks. The Hindu leader has referred to Muslims and other non-Hindu practitioners as 'demons' in the past as well.



