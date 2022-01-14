All section
One Crore People Take Part In Global Surya Namaskar Programme To Commemorate Makar Sankranti

Image Credits: Twitter/ All India Radio News

The Logical Indian Crew

One Crore People Take Part In Global 'Surya Namaskar' Programme To Commemorate Makar Sankranti

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

India,  14 Jan 2022 10:18 AM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The AYUSH Ministry organised the first-ever programme where people shared videos of them performing the twelve poses that comprise the 'Surya Namaskar', also known as 'Sun Salutations'.

The AYUSH Ministry organised a global Surya Namaskar demonstration to mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti. The concerned minister, Sarbananda Sonowal, addressed the audience during the festival and explained the same benefits.

A statement issued by the Ministry on Thursday said, "On the auspicious day of Makar Sankranti and during the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, the Ministry of AYUSH is hosting the first-ever global Surya Namaskar demonstration programme."

'Surya Namaskar For Vitality'

Around one crore people globally took part in the demonstration that took place virtually. Under the hashtag 'Surya Namaskar for Vitality', Twitter was buzzing with activity as many shared videos of them in action.


Thirteen rounds were conducted on the DD National channel between 7 and 7:30 am today. Many leading Yoga gurus and institutes like the Indian Yoga Association, National Yoga Sports Federation participated.

In his address, Sonowal highlighted the advantages, "Scientifically, the Surya Namaskar has been known to develop immunity and improve vitality, which is significant to our health during the pandemic conditions."

Message Of The Initiative

Calling the sun as the primary source of energy, it provides essential Vitamin D in the body and has been recommended by several medical experts around the world.

The minister also added that the initiative sends a special message. "The demonstration also intends to carry the message of climate change and global warming. In today's world where climate consciousness is imperative, the implementation of solar energy will reduce carbon emissions that threaten the planet." Sonowal explains to The Hindustan Times.

The Surya Namaskar's significance is all the more critical on the auspicious occasion of Makar Sankranti. It is celebrated to worship the Sun God and is the beginning of the harvest season for farmers. In light of this, the Ayush Ministry organised an event dedicated to the transitional movement of the sun as it moves towards the North. "Surya Namaskar has a profound impact on the physical, mental and spiritual well-being of humans," Sonowal added.

Also Read: Only 35% Indians Said They 'Ever' Practiced Yoga: Study


Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Yoga 
surya namaskar 
Amrit Mahotsav 

