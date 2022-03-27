All section
Waste To Wonders! Surat Becomes First Indian City To Get A Steel Road

Image Credits: Twitter/CSIR CRRI , CSIR/CRRI 

Gujarat,  27 March 2022 8:01 AM GMT

The road leading to Hazira Port has been constructed using 'steel slag', a hazardous waste product discharged by various steel plants across the country contributing to the pollution.

Surat in Gujarat has become the first city in India to build a 'steel' road. Using steel waste, the road is in the city's Hazira industrial area sponsored by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR) and the Central Road Research Institute (CRRI), receiving necessary assistance from the Ministry of Steel and the NITI Aayog.

The newly-constructed road is seen as a remarkable example of sustainable development in the country. It is made entirely by 'steel slag', considered a hazardous waste product discharged by industries. According to Live Mint, tonnes of such waste is produced every year in India, which drastically aggravates the country's pollution problem.

Surat's Sustainable Endeavour

As reported by NDTV, the pilot project is 1km long and has six lanes. Hazira Port is an important landmark for industries in Gujarat, the road leading to it was in dismal condition. This idea led to the CSIR and CRRI coming together during this endeavour.

"This 1-km long road at Hazira Port in Gujarat was earlier in bad shape due to truck's carrying several tons of weight. Under one experiment, this road was made entirely from steel waste. More than 1000 trucks, 18 to 30 every day, are passing with tons of weight, but the road remains the same," Satish Pandey, CRRI's Principal Scientist, told the news publication.

Using steel slag reduces the costs by 30% and proves to be a solid alternative to the conventional model. The otherwise wasted steel slag is proving to be a viable medium. The responsibility of construction was borne by the ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel India Plant (AMNS).

Its Executive Director named Santosh M Mundhra said, "Steel plants produce mountains of steel waste and are a big threat to the environment. That is why, on the instructions of the NITI Aayog, the Ministry of Steel gave us the project to use this waste for construction many years ago."

Proving to be successful, this model could be applied to the national highways in India. The Central Government is now mulling over using steel waste produced every year to be a sustainable and eco-friendly method and make the road more robust and more durable.

