Massive Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Plant In Surat, No Casualties Reported

A massive fire that erupted at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gas processing plant in Gujarat early this morning is now under control, the company said. "There is no casualty or injury to any person," ONGC said on its Twitter account.

A fire was observed in the Hazira Gas processing plant in the morning today. Fire has been brought under control. There is no casualty or injury to any person. — ONGC (@ONGC_) September 24, 2020

At least three consecutive blasts occurred at two terminals of the Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat at around 3:00 AM. The blast was followed by a massive fire that was visible from a distance.



Several eye witnesses claimed that the sound of the blast was heard as far as 10 km.

A rupture in the 36-inch Uran-Mumbai gas pipeline led to the massive fire. All terminals have been shut down as a precautionary measure.

"Around 3:05 am last night, three consecutive blasts took place at the ONGC Hazira plant which led to the fire. Seven fire tenders and several firefighters immediately reached the spot to provide relief. No casualties have been reported so far," Surat Collector Dhaval Patel said.

He added that "depressurization of the pressurized gas system was underway."

"We are relieved that the fire was contained inside the premises of the plant and did not escalate to an off-site emergency," he said.

Also Read: Number Of Rape Cases Alarming Than COVID-19 In West Bengal: BJP Women's Wing Chief