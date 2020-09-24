Trending

Massive Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Plant In Surat, No Casualties Reported

At least three consecutive blasts occurred at two terminals of the Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat at around 3:00 AM. The blast was followed by a massive fire that was visible from a distance.

The Logical Indian Crew
Gujarat   |   24 Sep 2020 5:28 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-09-24T11:01:22+05:30
Writer : Navya Singh | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Massive Fire Breaks Out At ONGC Plant In Surat, No Casualties Reported

Image Credits: Live Mint, The Statesman

A massive fire that erupted at an Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) gas processing plant in Gujarat early this morning is now under control, the company said. "There is no casualty or injury to any person," ONGC said on its Twitter account.

At least three consecutive blasts occurred at two terminals of the Hazira-based ONGC plant in Surat at around 3:00 AM. The blast was followed by a massive fire that was visible from a distance.

Several eye witnesses claimed that the sound of the blast was heard as far as 10 km.

A rupture in the 36-inch Uran-Mumbai gas pipeline led to the massive fire. All terminals have been shut down as a precautionary measure.

"Around 3:05 am last night, three consecutive blasts took place at the ONGC Hazira plant which led to the fire. Seven fire tenders and several firefighters immediately reached the spot to provide relief. No casualties have been reported so far," Surat Collector Dhaval Patel said.

He added that "depressurization of the pressurized gas system was underway."

"We are relieved that the fire was contained inside the premises of the plant and did not escalate to an off-site emergency," he said.

Also Read: Number Of Rape Cases Alarming Than COVID-19 In West Bengal: BJP Women's Wing Chief

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Navya Singh

Navya Singh

Trending News Editor

Navya writes and speaks about matters that often do not come out or doesn’t see daylight. Defense and economy of the country is of special interest to her and a lot of her content revolves around that.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian