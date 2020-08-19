Supreme Court Orders CBI Investigation In Actor Sushant Singh Rajput's Death Case

The Supreme Court on August 19 said that the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) will take over investigations into actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death case. The apex court asked the Mumbai police to hand over all evidence that it has collected to the investigating agency.

The FIR registered in Patna based on a complaint filed by Sushant Singh's father was correct and that Bihar was competent to ask the CBI to investigate the case, the top court said.

SC also said since the Mumbai police had registered only an accidental death report, it had limited investigation powers. The Bihar police, however, registered a "full-fledged FIR" which already stands referred to the CBI.

The bench held that the contents as disclosed by the FIR registered in Patna indicate that even Mumbai Police has jurisdiction.



The verdict by the top court came after it had reserved its judgement on Chakraborty's petition after a hearing on August 11.

In her petition, Chakraborty had said that the Bihar Police have no jurisdiction in the case and that the actor's death was being used for 'political benefits' ahead of elections in the state. The actor also cited increasing media attention and sensationalising of the case as another ground seeking the transfer of the case to Mumbai.

Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti, who had been demanding a CBI investigation, tweeted: "Thank you God! You have answered our prayers!! But it is just the beginning... the first step towards the truth! Full faith on CBI!!"

There we go!! Finally!! CBI for SSR!! #CBITakesOver — shweta singh kirti (@shwetasinghkirt) August 19, 2020

"This is a victory for Sushant Singh Rajput's family. SC ruled on all points in our favour. The Court also clearly said that the FIR registered at Patna was correct," Vikas Singh, lawyer of Sushant's father, said.

Also Read: US Allows Killing Of Hundreds Of Sea Lions To Save Endangered Fish

